Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
07:21
Wayne Hills Launches Human Avatar A.I. Service

28 novembre 2023 | 07.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI startup Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. (Hereinafter referred to as Wayne Hills) from South Korea has introduced Human Avatar A.I., a new service designed to create lifelike virtual avatars from simple text inputs. This technology, which allows for the creation of virtual characters complete with lip synchronization and narration, is set to revolutionize content creation in media, broadcasting, and entertainment.

In recent collaboration with Kakao Brain, Wayne Hills is developing advanced AI solutions, including the 'Wayne Hills Neural Network AI'. This service is aimed at enabling the creation of video content directly from thoughts. Furthermore, by 2024, Wayne Hills plans to allow global users to generate a wide range of AI-driven content, from webtoons to music, democratizing creative activities for all users.

Lately, the company's technology was awarded the 1st Grade GS(Good Software) certification and the South Korea's Minister of Science and ICT Award recognizing its innovative contributions to AI development.

Job Categories That Benefit from Human Avatar A.I

Wayne Hills Bryant A.I

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3LEHnPJInstagram: https://bit.ly/3PUz70PLinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ttQqwLEmail: pr@waynehills.co

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286808/Source_Wayne_Hills_Bryant_A_I.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wayne-hills-launches-human-avatar-ai-service-301998724.html

