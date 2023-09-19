Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Webb Fontaine Group Awarded 5-Year Project with Libyan Customs Authority for Advanced Cargo Information System for Exports to the State of Libya

19 settembre 2023 | 18.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine Group is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a prestigious 5-year investment project in collaboration with the Libyan Customs Authority, marking a significant milestone in the realm of foreign trade and customs in Libya.

The project's primary objective is the development, implementation, and operation of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) System in the State of Libya. Initially focusing on non-hydrocarbon exports via sea transport to Libyan ports, the system will progressively extend to encompass exports to Libya by air and land. Webb Fontaine Group, renowned for its cutting-edge technological solutions, will spearhead the creation of this state-of-the-art system. An operational centre, managed by a highly qualified team, will be established in Tripoli, Libya, to manage and oversee the system's operations.

Alioune Ciss, CEO of Webb Fontaine Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honoured to be entrusted with this strategic project by the Libyan Customs Authority. This project aligns with our mission to usher in an era of advanced efficiency, transparency, and enhanced controls and tax revenue collection in Libya."

In addition to the ACI system, Webb Fontaine will introduce a comprehensive foreign Trade Information Portal (TIP) to streamline exports to Libya. The TIP will provide up-to-date information, relevant executive regulations, trade import and export forms, and processes flows for all modes of transport. Tutorials, tax simulators, and smart cargo classification will ensure accuracy and compliance with relevant laws. The ACI system will also incorporate a robust risk management system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to mitigate fraud and illicit trade.

The implementation of the ACI System in Libya heralds the country's first digital transformation project for trade and customs. The project's overarching goals are to simplify trade processes, enhance control and governance, and boost revenue for the Libyan public treasury. Major General Suleiman Ali Salem, Director General of Libyan Customs Authority stated that"This pivotal project will be a game-changer and fight illicit and fraudulent trade, furnishing the Libyan Government and trade community with valuable insights, statistics, and various reports on their trade exchanges with other countries and regions around the world."

The ACI system promises a comprehensive transformation in Libya's foreign trade and customs operations. It ensures robust validation, transparency, and efficiency in import procedures, while combating illegal and fraudulent activities and reducing congestion at Libyan ports. This project signifies a leap forward in trade efficiency and trade security, underlining the commitment of Webb Fontaine Group and the Libyan Customs Authority to elevate Libya's trade ecosystem standards.

As the project unfolds, both partners are committed to delivering the highest standards of service and technological innovation to the Libyan trade community and economy in line with best international standards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215188/Webb_Fontaine.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147638/4150314/Webb_Fontaine_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webb-fontaine-group-awarded-5-year-project-with-libyan-customs-authority-for-advanced-cargo-information-system-for-exports-to-the-state-of-libya-301932247.html

