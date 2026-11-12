Werfen launches a campaign to thank healthcare professionals and laboratories as part of its 60-year celebrations

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) plays a crucial role in life-saving clinical decisions. To recognize and thank the healthcare professionals and laboratory teams who make this possible every day, Werfen has launched the 'Thank You' initiative. Launched on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, this is the company's first corporate brand campaign centered entirely on its purpose of advancing patient care by delivering trusted and innovative specialized diagnostics.

Currently, IVD influences around 70% of clinical decisions worldwide, ranging from confirming compatibility in a kidney transplant to detecting chronic disease or monitoring patients during highly complex cardiac surgery. However, this analytical work largely takes place behind the scenes.

The central element in the campaign is a documentary short film, available at https://www.werfen.com/thankyou. With it, Werfen seeks to highlight the direct impact of having reliable and timely data, at the time of diagnosis and in the continuous management of diseases and people's quality of life, focusing on improving patient outcomes through diagnostic precision.

The voice of patients and the true significance of diagnostics

The campaign gathers stories from real patients who have gone through complex health processes. Through their stories, patients express their gratitude to the healthcare professionals who interpreted their test results and provided the necessary clarity to determine the appropriate therapeutic path to manage their health.

Developed in collaboration with patient associations and non-profit organizations, the initiative gives visibility to the relevance of diagnostics in more than a dozen pathologies such as lupus, thalassemia, hemophilia, thrombosis episodes, rheumatoid arthritis, complex cardiac surgery, or kidney and liver transplants. All of them are severe medical conditions that represent Werfen's five highly specialized clinical areas: Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics, Transfusion, Autoimmunity, and Transplant.

In the words of Alejandro Risso, CEO of Werfen: "Sixty years ago, Werfen was born with a calling to stand alongside healthcare professionals in moments that mark a before and after in patients' lives. Our responsibility is to provide maximum analytical precision so that professionals can make decisions with total confidence when it matters most." To this, he adds: "Behind every diagnosis there is knowledge, experience, precision and, above all, people committed to improving and saving lives. With this campaign we want to bring these professionals to the forefront and thank them for a work that, after 60 years, continues to give meaning to ours."

Six decades of commitment to specialized diagnostics

The campaign launch takes place during the company's 60-year anniversary. Founded in Barcelona in 1966, Werfen has evolved to establish itself as a multinational group specialized in IVD, with presence in more than 30 countries, as well as its own R&D capacity and production centers in Europe and the United States.

Throughout this time, the company has strengthened its international presence through direct commercial expansion in key markets such as the United States and China, coupled with the progressive integration of specialized firms in its different clinical areas. This process culminated in 2024 with the strategic decision to concentrate all its resources and research on in vitro diagnostics, thereby reaffirming its commitment to continue providing greater certainty to the scientific and medical community.

Innovation has been one of Werfen's pillars throughout its 60-year history. As a result of this commitment, in 2025 the company allocated 190 million euros to research and development to continue driving advances in the science of in vitro diagnostics.

In a field where scientific rigor, clinical relevance, and reliability are fundamental, Werfen combines innovation, experience, and talent to offer more effective diagnostics that help laboratories, hospitals, doctors, and healthcare professionals make better clinical decisions and improve people's quality of life.

About Werfen

Founded in 1966, Werfen is a worldwide developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The company's business lines include Coagulation, Acute Care Diagnostics, Transfusion, Autoimmunity, and Transplant. With a workforce of over 7,130 people, Werfen operates directly in more than 30 countries and in over 100 territories through distributors. For more information, visit werfen.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business, financial data, and future events related to Werfen that may constitute forward-looking estimates. These estimates can be identified by words such as "expectation," "forward-looking," "anticipation," "intention," "plan," "belief," "seek," "estimate," "future," "project," or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking estimates in other reports, presentations, and press releases. Additionally, our representatives may occasionally make oral statements with forward-looking estimates. These estimates are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, many of which are beyond the corporation's control and are subject to a series of risks and uncertainties. In the event that any of such risks or uncertainties materialize or underlying expectations fail to occur, Werfen's results, performance, or achievements could vary substantially (positively or negatively) from those explicitly or implicitly described in the relevant forward-looking estimate. Werfen assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking estimates previously made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/werfen-launches-a-campaign-to-thank-healthcare-professionals-and-laboratories-as-part-of-its-60-year-celebrations-302937637.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.