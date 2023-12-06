Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:27 Meloni quarta donna più potente del mondo, la classifica di Forbes

09:21 Morto Denny Laine, fondò i Wings con Paul McCartney: aveva 79 anni

08:46 Arriva il ciclone dell’Immacolata, tanta pioggia e neve da venerdì 8 dicembre

08:28 Gaza, duri combattimenti nella Striscia. Media: “Accerchiata casa leader Hamas Sinwar"

08:08 Clima, Copernicus lancia l'allarme: il 2023 sarà l'anno più caldo della storia

07:37 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden: "Corro perché c'è Trump"

07:19 La lotta dell'ostaggio contro Hamas: Amit libera dopo 55 giorni - Video

06:59 Israele, il piano per distruggere Hamas: obiettivo possibile? L'analisi

00:01 Israele, attacco a Gaza durerà fino a gennaio 2024: lo scenario

00:00 L'addio a Giulia Cecchettin, il papà: "Sia svolta contro la piaga dei femminicidi"

23:02 Lazio-Genoa 1-0, Sarri ai quarti di Coppa Italia

22:45 Paola Cortellesi e la violenza sulle donne: "Un film non cambia le cose, le storie sì"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Western Union Expands Network of Concept Stores and Company-owned Hubs across Europe

06 dicembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Union, a leader in cross-border money movement, continues to expand its network of concept stores and company-owned hubs in Europe, having now inaugurated 100 locations across the Continent. This forms part of the company's global retail strategy, aiming to offer customers enhanced service and, ultimately, enable them to enjoy an omni-channel experience.

The network represents an investment by Western Union in its retail presence in Europe, while supporting local micro-entrepreneurs and financial inclusion in migrant communities. It covers 13 European markets to date, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and others. The company has plans to significantly expand the number of stores and hubs across Europe through 2025.

Concept stores and hubs represent a new retail offering, where customers can not only make international money transfers, but also benefit from premium brand experience and level of service. Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe and Africa for Western Union, explained: "I am greatly pleased that more and more of Western Union's concept stores and hubs appear across Europe's streets and transport hubs. This is a vote of confidence in Europe's retail sector, which has been challenged significantly since the pandemic."

"This network is a new way for us to re-invent and evolve our retail presence, by putting our customers, and their needs, at the very center of our work. At the same time, it provides an opportunity to trial new products and services, as we aim to become a one-stop shop for all our customers' financial needs," continued Angelini.

Investment in micro-entrepreneurship and financial inclusion

With the new network of concept stores, the company recognizes the loyalty of long-standing partners by offering them the possibility of opening these exclusive Western Union locations, where the company offers faster, easier and simpler access to its services.

This relationship represents a tangible investment in micro-entrepreneurship, as well as financial inclusion, allowing these retail entrepreneurs to have a new, elevated role in their communities, usually comprised of migrants, and expand their business. Concept store partners enjoy an enhanced relationship with Western Union and additional support.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments - across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies - to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/western-union-expands-network-of-concept-stores-and-company-owned-hubs-across-europe-302006648.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85941 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Company owned Hubs in Europe Europa cross border money movement Concept Stores
Vedi anche
News to go
Ad Harvard si studierà Taylor Swift
News to go
Maltempo, scatta l'allerta meteo: ecco dove
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella Elena: "Sarai sempre il mio angelo"
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza