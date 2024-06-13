Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 17:42
comunicato stampa

Westport Publishes Annual General Meeting Results

14 giugno 2024 | 00.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (Nasdaq: WPRT) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format. Shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the meeting including the election of all nominated directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors, and an advisory Say-on-Pay vote.

A summary of the results are as follows:

Business

Outcome of Vote

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld/Against

Number of Directors

Approved

87.84 %

12.16 %

Election of Directors

Michele Buchignani

Approved

80.29 %

19.71 %

Brenda Eprile

Approved

82.42 %

17.58 %

Anthony Guglielmin

Approved

87.40 %

12.60 %

Dan Hancock

Approved

89.04 %

10.96 %

Philip Hodge

Approved

78.98 %

21.02 %

Dan Sceli

Approved

91.40 %

8.60 %

Karl-Viktor Schaller

Approved

78.81 %

21.19 %

Eileen Wheatman

Approved

80.40 %

19.60 %

Appointment of Auditors

Approved

97.91 %

2.09 %

Executive Compensation

(Advisory Vote)

Agree

78.37 %

21.63 %

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Inquiries: Investor Relations, T: +1 604-718-2046, E: invest@wfsinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438398/Westport_Fuel_Systems_Inc__Westport_Publishes_Annual_General_Mee.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/westport-publishes-annual-general-meeting-results-302172541.html

