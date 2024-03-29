Whistle Along the Rhine: A Look Back at 10 Years of CR Express Development

CHONGQING, China, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing: In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Germany's then Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economics and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, witnessed the arrival of the YUXINOU (Chongqing-Xinjiang-Europe) train in Duisburg, Germany. Later it was called the China-Europe Railway Express along with other routes that connect Chinese cities to Europe.

"Obviously he was quite happy to see that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) finally reached Duisburg," recalled Markus Bangen, CEO of Duisport, who was present during Xi's visit. "For me in person, this is a very impressive and very emotional moment."

In 2013, President Xi proposed the BRI, revitalizing the Silk Road symbol to foster broad economic collaboration among partner nations. Throughout the last decade, this railway linking Asia and Europe has shown consistent operations and continual advancement.

Zhou Shulin, Chairman of Board of YUXINOU (Chongqing) Supply Chain Management highlighted that traditional sea freight could take weeks to reach Europe. Since its inception in 2011, the YUXINOU rail link, covering 11,179 kilometers, has reduced transit time to just 16 days.

"This also played a significant role in attracting the laptop industry cluster to settle in Chongqing at that time," Zhou said.

Wu Song, Vice General Manager of Changan Automobile Logistics Center, revealed that the China-Europe Railway Express has become the main transportation route for Changan to reach CIS region markets. In 2023, approximately 60,000 vehicles were exported through this railway.

Reversely, an increasing number of European cars, wines, and agricultural products are being shipped to Asia via this rail route, transforming it into a two-way corridor. The local employment also improves as the railway express comes.

Located on the Rhine River, Port of Duisburg is the world's largest inland port. The China-Europe Railway Express's arrival solidifies its status as Europe's gateway to Asia.

Thomas Krajnicki, a 52-year-old German employee with four years of experience at YUXINOU Germany GmbH at Duisburg, was thankful for the arrival of the China-Europe Railway Express.

"It's not common to get such a secure job at 52. I hope I can stay here," he said.

In an interview in 2023, Markus Teuber, China Affairs Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Duisburg, stated that in 2014, there were only about 40 Chinese companies in Duisburg, but by 2023, this number had exceeded 120.

Full video:https://www.ichongqing.info/2024/03/28/whitles-along-the-rhine/

