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Windsor Capital Completes $50 Million Strategic Investment in Space Labs

24 settembre 2026 | 14.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Investment for a 4.9% minority stake implies an approximately $1 billion post-money valuation for the Slovenian technology company.

HONG KONG and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Capital today announced the completion of a $50 million strategic investment in Space Labs d.o.o., a Slovenian technology company developing proprietary protocols, blockchain infrastructure and digital economic systems for real-world applications.

 

 

The investment was made for a 4.9% minority interest in Space Labs, implying a post-money valuation of approximately $1.02 billion.

The transaction concludes a process spanning more than two years, including completion of contractual milestones and financial, technical and legal due diligence.

The $50 million in primary capital will support Space Labs' international expansion and accelerate development of its technology infrastructure and real-world applications.

At the center of Space Labs' technology is the RWD Protocol - Real World Digitalization Protocol, designed to connect real-world projects and businesses with capital and global communities through blockchain, smart contracts and transparent digital processes. Rather than simply tokenizing assets, RWD is designed to digitalize participation itself.

As an initial commercial collaboration, Space Labs and Windsor Capital are developing a vehicle distribution channel through Windsor's international automotive and industrial network, with phased distribution across multiple international markets.

"This partnership is about much more than capital. The $50 million investment gives Space Labs financial strength, while Windsor brings global relationships and real-world opportunities into the technology infrastructure we have built," said Igor Šinkovec, Founder and CEO of Space Labs.

"Space Labs has built technology addressing a global opportunity. Combined with Windsor's international network, we believe this partnership can create something significantly larger than either side could build independently," said John M. Probandt, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Windsor Capital.

About Space Labs

Space Labs d.o.o. is a Slovenian technology company developing proprietary protocols, blockchain infrastructure, smart contracts and digital economic systems for real-world applications, including the RWD Protocol and SpaceM technology ecosystem.

spacelabs.si

About Windsor Capital

Windsor Capital is a Hong Kong-headquartered diversified group with interests across automotive, advanced manufacturing, biotech and international supply chains.

windsorcapital.net windsor.business www.windsorprestigecoltd.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Nothing herein constitutes an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument.

 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3009061/Space_Labs.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3009062/Space_Labs_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/windsor-capital-completes-50-million-strategic-investment-in-space-labs-302889250.html

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