Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Winners for Odyssey 2024's Sustainability Film Awards announced in London

23 settembre 2024 | 08.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of the Odyssey 2024 film festival and the Odyssey Sustainability Film Awards (Odyssey SFA) presentation took place on Monday evening, 16th of September, at the Ritzy Picturehouse Cinema in Brixton, London. Over 160 guests from the cultural and business sectors attended the event.

Representatives of State Grid Corporation of China, Lenovo Group, Yili Group, Golden Concord Holdings, NIO, Sophie Films and other award-winning organisations attended the award presentation ahead of the festival's official opening.

In its 4th edition, Odyssey is the biggest film festival in the UK engaging with Greater China and Chinese communities worldwide. As a parallel initiative to the annual film festival, Odyssey SFA aims to encourage corporate companies, NGOs, charities and individuals to use film as a medium to reflect on and share their actions in sustainability.

A total of 94 films were submitted to Odyssey 2024. After two rounds of selection, 12 winners were selected across different category for the Sustainability Film Awards.

The winning films can be streamed for free globally via Odyssey's official festival platform.

Odyssey 2024 SFA WINNERS

THE BEST SUSTAINABILITY FILM

Educational Equity Film Award"Hello, Sci-tech Museum"Lenovo Group

Sustainable Consumption & Production Film Award"The Beautiful Future, Defined by Us"Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Environmental Protection & Biodiversity Film Award"Wind Talk"NIO

Sustainable Energy Film Award"I Am Energy"Golden Concord Holdings Limited

Sustainable quality education Film Award"Buggy's Sustainable City"Dalian Sophie Film Co., Ltd.

THE BEST PRODUCTION

"The Stories We Saw"China Auto Information Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, China

"Cherish every Kilowatt-hour of Electricity"State Grid Zhejiang Marketing Service Center

THE BEST STORYTELLING

"A Letter to the Cows"Jiaxing Electric Power Supply Company of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

"Hello, Mr. Deer"Hangzhou Lin'an District Power Supply Company of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

THE BEST YOUTH ACTION FILM

"Bing's Climate Change Action Story: Pottery, Volcanoes, and Climate Change"BingNan Li, Shaanxi Normal University

"The Mountains Answered"Xiaoyan, Tsinghua University

"Healing Garden Project"YiMei Li, Sichuan Fine Art Institute

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-for-odyssey-2024s-sustainability-film-awards-announced-in-london-302255310.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12462 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Odyssey SFA s Sustainability Film Awards Londra Odyssey Sustainability Film Awards
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza