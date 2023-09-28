Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:28
13:26 Mapei al Cersaie 2023, soluzioni di alta qualità a basso impatto ambientale

13:21 Caso Esselunga, Calenda a Salvini: "Matteo, non ci rompere le p...."

13:19 Raimondi (Raimondi Spa): "Va riconosciuta la figura professionale del posatore"

13:15 Bordin (Progress Profiles): "Il ruolo del posatore va riconosciuto e certificato"

13:03 Riforme, Guzzetta: "Appartenenza Italia ad Ue in Costituzione? Proposta Pd non aggiunge nulla"

13:01 Per Carlo III solo cibi di stagione, il 'no' agli asparagi alla cena di Versailles

12:57 Pompei, scoperte iscrizioni elettorali all’interno di una casa

12:53 Miss Italia, Patrizia Mirigliani: "Concorso torna a Salsomaggiore Terme"

12:51 Matteo Messina Denaro, a Orgosolo manifesti funebri choc per il boss

12:44 Ascolti tv, 'Arena Suzuki' su Rai1 vince la serata con il 15,8% di share

12:30 Superluna 28 e 29 settembre, oggi e domani l'ultima dell'anno

12:07 Terremoto Napoli, a Campi Flegrei scosse sempre più frequenti: cosa succede

comunicato stampa

Winners of $10 Million Innovation in Desalination Prize to be announced in Jeddah

28 settembre 2023 | 13.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Global Prize for Innovation in Desalination (GPID) winners will be announced at the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference. The conference attracts specialists and experts in the water sector from around the world and will take place in Jeddah from September 30 to October 3.

GPID is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to support and encourage innovative desalination solutions. More than 105 participants from research centers and universities, entrepreneurs, and representatives of national, regional, and global desalination companies are competing for the $10 million prize.

Their projects aim to reduce energy usage, minimize capital and operating expenses, incorporate modern technologies, change business models, and advance analytical studies that promote innovation. The winning entries will be chosen based on their potential to shape the future of the desalination sector.

GPID is sponsored by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) with a strong commitment to pioneering solutions and technological advancements. The sponsorship showcases SWCC's position as a true world leader in innovation and knowledge and as the primary advocate for creating an environment within the desalination industry, that nourishes the conception, progress, and execution of such initiatives.

With such an active and broad engagement from global companies and individuals with creative ideas, GPID aims to contribute to spreading the culture of innovation in the water sector and transform it into a culture of work and practice that enhances our readiness for the future.

SWCC is committed to promoting and encouraging innovative and sustainable development efforts and is pleased to endorse the local companies that have contributed to this prize, including Mutlaq Al Ghowairi for Contracting, Rawafid Industrial, Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works (SSEM), AlSharif Group, Al-Fanar, and Al-Rashed.

Organizers of GPID assigned a committee of experts to judge and evaluate contestants based on prize criteria and ensure essential governance requirements were met.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-of-10-million-innovation-in-desalination-prize-to-be-announced-in-jeddah-301941645.html

