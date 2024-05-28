Wondershare DemoCreator Unveils V8.0: Accelerating Video Creation and Editing with Innovative AI Features

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare DemoCreator, the leading software for screen recording and video editing, proudly announces the release of its latest version DemoCreator 8.0. DemoCreator 8.0 supercharges the broad spectrum of educational and instructional video content, empowered by its updated AI enhancements. These advancements position DemoCreator 8.0 as a top player and pioneering video tool for educators, marketers, and influencers.

The PR Director at Wondershare, Iris L. stated, "DemoCreator has always been dedicated to simplifying video creation process, with version 8.0, we've introduced advanced AI technologies to enhance user experience and productivity. We believe that with our continuous effort, DemoCreator will remain the top choice for creators, helping them achieve greater success in sharing content."

Key Upgrades in DemoCreator 8.0:

New Design: Upgraded UI and Magic Tools for enhanced efficiency.

New Template: Create captivating videos with refined templates in a few clicks.

Auto Subtitles: Generate accurate subtitles with trendy animations in over 90 languages.

Text to Speech: Convert text to human-like speech with 120+ voice options.

AI Voice Changer: Change voices into 24 different characters.

AI Object Remover: Remove unwanted elements from videos and images with one click.

AI Vocal Remover: Separate background sounds and vocals for noise reduction.

AI Beauty Filter: Six pre-set beauty effects with customization options.

Brand Kits: Create a unique brand kit with a customizable intro, outro, and logo.

Technological Upgrades: 50% faster video rendering and 200% faster export speeds.

Compatibility:

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and soon with Mac, with pricing starting at $29.99. For free trials and downloads, please visit DemoCreator's website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay updated.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and mind mapping, and more. Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

