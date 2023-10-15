Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:13 Putin: "Nessuno sano di mente penserebbe a guerra tra potenze nucleari"

13:29 Elezioni in Polonia, è sfida tra Tusk e Morawiecki

13:22 Premi, alla Scala torna l''Ambrogino delle Imprese'

13:16 Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Forse miei amici argentini tra vittime Hamas"

12:18 Morta a 91 anni Piper Laurie, addio a star di 'Carrie' e 'Figli di un dio minore'

11:23 Napoli, caccia di casa figlia di 8 anni e due amichette: "Hanno fatto scappare il cane"

11:07 Ascolti tv, oltre 5,6 milioni di spettatori per la Nazionale su Rai1

10:33 Guerra Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "No rischi imminenti di attentati in Italia"

10:15 Guerra Israele-Hamas, Follini: "Da Occidente mai bandiera rassegnazione al cospetto del male"

10:09 MotoGp Indonesia 2023, Martin cade. Bagnaia vince e torna in vetta a Mondiale

09:04 Madonna torna sul palco, al via da Londra il Celebration Tour

08:42 Cimici dei letti anche in Italia, come evitarle ed eliminarle

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World Health Summit kicks off in Berlin

15 ottobre 2023 | 12.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Experts from around the world meet at the most important forum on global health

BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Summit 2023, the world's leading meeting for global health, began Sunday morning in Berlin. From October 15 to 17, international representatives from politics, science, business and civil society will discuss crucial issues in global health under the motto "A Defining Year for Global Health Action". Well over 300 speakers, including around 20 ministers, are expected to join.The entire program is available online.More speakers and program details

The opening ceremony takes place tonight at 6:00 PM CEST. Speakers on stage will include German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, Ayoade Alakija, medical doctor from Nigeria and WHO Special Envoy, Youth Envoy to the President of the UN 27th Climate Change Conference (COP27)Omnia El Omrani, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will join live digitally, as well as Christina Chilimba, founder of a youth organization in Malawi. Video messages include the Prime Minister of Barbados and the French and Japanese Ministers of Health.More on the opening ceremony

Livestream for the opening ceremony: www.worldhealthsummit.org

The entire World Health Summit 2023 is open to the press.Media information and material is available in the press kit:www.worldhealthsummit.org/media/presskit.html

All livestream links are available in the online program and at www.worldhealthsummit.org. Video and audio material can be used upon request. Credit: World Health Summit

The recordings of all session will be available here:www.youtube.com/worldhealthsummit 

World Health Summit 2023October 15-17JW Marriott Hotel BerlinStauffenbergstraße 2610785 Berlin, Germany & Digitalwww.worldhealthsummit.org

#WHS2023Twitter: @WorldHealthSmtLinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram: @worldhealthsummit

 Press contactAlida Tiekötter+49 30 450 572102communications@worldhealthsummit.org 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-health-summit-kicks-off-in-berlin-301956833.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38623 en US Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza kicks off Health Summit off Berlino
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza
News to go
Manovra 2024, lunedì il Consiglio dei Ministri
News to go
Francia, allerta terrorismo: chiuso il Louvre per motivi di sicurezza
News to go
Meteo Italia, bel tempo con le ore contate: in arrivo ciclone Medusa
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Stop ai glitter, Ue vieta vendita di prodotti che li contengono
News to go
Minacce a Ilaria Cucchi, la parlamentare ascoltata in Procura
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni in missione in Africa
News to go
Afghanistan, terremoto a nord di Herat: migliaia senza casa
News to go
Maxi sequestro di droga nel reggino
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza