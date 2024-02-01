WorldSkills Lyon 2024 - the WorldSkills Competition returns to France after nearly 30 years

PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The WorldSkills Lyon 2024, the largest Skills Competition in the world, is set to take place in Lyon for its 47th edition.

From September 10 to 15, 2024, 1,500 competitors under the age of 23 from the 5 continents will compete in 62 skills in front of 250,000 visitors.

Representatives from the WorldSkills movement from around the world gathered on January 29 to present the 2024 roadmap of the Competition.

"To shine a light on irreplaceable skills, inspire youth, promote inclusion through education, the acquisition of skills to address international and national challenges in vocational training and the attractiveness of trades – that is our mission."

Franck Le Roux, General Director of WorldSkills Lyon 2024

WorldSkills Lyon 2024: More than just a competition

Among the 250,000 visitors, nearly 100,000 will be students. The Organizing Committee announced on January 31 the launch of the One School One Country program. 65 French schools will be paired with one of the international delegations participating in the Competition.

2024: France, a land of sports, but also the beating heart of the skills that makes everything possible WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced the launch of the "Sports & Skills" program, which aligns with the "Sport, a great national cause 2024" initiative. This program has two objectives : Mobilize and engage a community of actors in the sports ecosystem eager to have an impact around the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 event. Create a bridge between sports federations and WorldSkills Lyon 2024 to inspire young athletes and re-engage young people unemployment towards professional opportunities.

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 reveals the medals for the future World Skills Champions They symbolize excellence à la française, the city of Lyon, and the skills.

Testimonials from former Champions : a voice to embody the values of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 The conference concluded with testimonials from Yousra Assali, the first African woman to practice her skill for the WorldSkills Competition, and Cloé Lemaréchal, who overcame her disability to face all challenges. Their testimonials echo one of the great ambitions of WorldSkills Lyon 2024: to bring together young people from all countries and backgrounds, to say that anything is possible and embody their motto: "Where There is a Skill, There is a Way."

