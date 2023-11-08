Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Worldwide English Proficiency Index Reveals Growing Gender Gap Trend, Declining English Skills Among Young Adults

08 novembre 2023 | 09.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Japan Experiencing Most Significant Proficiency Declines Among Youth  

The Netherlands, Singapore, and Austria Retain Top Spots in EF's Global English Proficiency Ranking

ZURICH, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Education First (EF) today released the 2023 edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), the largest international survey of adult English skills.  The index, calculated from the test results of 2.2 million non-native English speakers in 113 countries and regions, reveals a concerning decline in youth English proficiency over the past five years and a growing gender gap.

"This year's index portrays an illusion of global stability – where everyone's English stays about the same, but the truth is that gains in certain countries and regions are being offset by losses in others," said EF EPI author Kate Bell.  "Language is essential to sharing perspectives and sparking understanding; and as a bridge language, English has been uniquely positioned to connect people across borders.  We look forward to continuing our examination of English proficiency trends over time, as we did for the first time this year."    

The EF EPI is based on test scores from the EF Standard English Test (EF SET), used worldwide by schools, companies, and governments for large-scale testing as well as individual test takers. 

Key findings include:

The EF EPI trend report is available for download

EF Education First provides culturally immersive education through language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries.  Founded in Sweden in 1965, EF's mission is opening the world through education. 

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263745/EF_Education_First_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263744/EF_Education_First_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worldwide-english-proficiency-index-reveals-growing-gender-gap-trend-declining-english-skills-among-young-adults-301977061.html

