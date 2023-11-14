Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:39 Pari opportunità, Bracco: "Empowerment femminile da sempre al centro mio impegno"

13:28 Israele conferma morte Noa Marciano, soldatessa 19enne ostaggio di Hamas

13:17 Travolta da onda anomala a Tenerife, morta turista italiana

13:06 Ristorazione, Biasoni (Aigrim): "Boccata d’ossigeno per il settore"

12:40 Laura Pausini celebrata e premiata ai Latin Grammy

12:31 Bullismo e violenza sessuale su disabile nel Napoletano, arrestati tre ragazzi

12:24 'I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone' su Rai1 vincono ascolti tv lunedì 13 novembre

12:09 Ospedali di Gaza in ginocchio, chirurgo: "Operazioni senza anestesia"

11:59 Israele, trovata morta Vivian Silver: attivista per la pace uccisa da Hamas

11:38 Sardegna, Parisi: "Solo Todde può superare rottura centrosinistra"

11:22 "Hai guardato la mia ragazza", 20enne preso a calci e pugni a Torino

11:17 Roma, tragico incidente sulla Casilina: ciclista muore dopo scontro con un autocarro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wyeth Becomes the First Multinational Company to Launch an HMO Growing-Up Infant Formula in China

14 novembre 2023 | 13.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13th, 2023, Wyeth Nutrition announced the launch of its first illuma HMO Growing-up infant formula added with two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) in China. Designed for babies above 3 years old, this product is manufactured at the company's GMP-level factory in Suzhou. Illuma is now the first international company to introduce an HMO infant formula in China. The two HMOs added were newly approved as food additives by China's National Health Commission on October 7th, 2023.

HMOs are the third most abundant ingredients in breast milk after fat and lactose, and the number one immunomodulatory bioactive nutrients.

The two HMOs in the novel illuma have been shown in clinical trials to help regulate gut microbiota, minimize the risk of bronchitis and respiratory infections, and reduce the need for antibiotics and fever reducers.[1] Additionally, 35 vital nutrients are added to the illuma HMO Growing-up Formula. These nutrients assist eye development, boost brain development, and address a host of other nutritional requirements for children's growth in addition to boosting immunity.[2]

Wyeth Nutrition's long-term dedication and solid research foundation in this area allowed them to become the first foreign company to launch this innovative product in China. Over the course of its 30-year research career, it has published more than 70 research papers on HMOs and been granted more than 100 patents related to HMOs. With the addition of six crucial HMOs, the company's most recent infant formula product, illuma LUXA, has the highest number of HMOs of any infant formula on the market at the present time.

The launch of the illuma HMO Growing-up Formula demonstrates Wyeth Nutrition's "in China, for China" commitment in addition to showcasing the company's overall strength. Wyeth Nutrition will use its global resources for cutting-edge technology to leverage its continued learnings about the needs of Chinese mothers and babies to expedite formula upgrading in the future. Meanwhile, Wyeth Nutrition is going to enhance its local supply chain, R&D, and production footprints in order to better serve the wide range of nutritional demands in China market.

1. Clinical Trail:Puccio G, et al. J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr. 2017. 

2. 35 vital nutrients: Chinese Nutrition Society. Reference Dietary Intake of Nutrients for Chinese Residents (Version 2023).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276099/WechatIMG741.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276100/WechatIMG742.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wyeth-becomes-the-first-multinational-company-to-launch-an-hmo-growing-up-infant-formula-in-china-301987482.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68030 en US Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro company's GMP level factory in Suzhou Cina manufactured at first international company
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"
News to go
Mattarella a Napoli: "Alloggi studenti atenei questione di primaria importanza"
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza