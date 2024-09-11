XCMG to Unveil Latest Hybrid Crane at 2024 JDL Expo

BEAUNE, France, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, a global leader in construction machinery, is poised to showcase its cutting-edge hybrid all-terrain crane, the XCA60_EV, at the upcoming 2024 JDL Expo in France. The exhibition, which runs from September 25th to September 27th, will highlight XCMG's commitment to "Reliable, Powerful, and Durable" solutions for the lifitng industry.

The XCA60_EV represents a significant step forward in the electrification of hoisting equipment. This cutting-edge model offers a range of innovative features that cater to the needs of today's environmentally conscious market. The XCA60_EV is designed to be highly efficient, with zero emissions and low noise levels, making it ideal for urban environments.

Key highlights of the XCA60_EV include:

Advanced Multi-energy Supply System: Its hybrid powertrain, combining a diesel engine with electric motors, achieves zero-emission operation in electric mode, reducing operating costs by up to 40%. The 400V AC plug-and-play capability and 170kW motor ensure seamless operation across various work conditions.

Intelligent Control System: The crane utilizes advanced system for precise control and enhanced safety, ensuring smooth operation even under demanding conditions.

Compact Design: The XCA60_EV is engineered with a compact footprint, allowing it to navigate through tight spaces and narrow city streets.

High Lifting Capacity: With a maximum lifting capacity of 60 tonnes and a versatile 48-meter boom, the XCA60_EV is suitable for a wide range of applications.

Revolutionary G2 Cab Design: This state-of-the-art cab offers unparalleled comfort and operational efficiency, setting a new benchmark for driver experience. The cab's enhanced visibility, achieved through larger windows and an unobstructed view, further contributes to safer working conditions.

XCMG's presence at the JDL Expo underscores its commitment to the European market. The company has been steadily expanding its operations across Europe, establishing local service centers and strengthening partnerships with key distributors to better serve customers.

The unveiling of the XCA60_EV at the expo is expected to further solidify XCMG's position as a leading provider of sustainable and reliable construction solutions in the region. With this new addition to its product lineup, XCMG aims to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance equipment in Europe. Visitors to the JDL Expo can look forward to experiencing firsthand how XCMG's latest hybrid crane is setting new standards in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502491/XCA60_EV.jpg