Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 05:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

XCMG to Unveil Latest Hybrid Crane at 2024 JDL Expo

11 settembre 2024 | 05.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEAUNE, France, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, a global leader in construction machinery, is poised to showcase its cutting-edge hybrid all-terrain crane, the XCA60_EV, at the upcoming 2024 JDL Expo in France. The exhibition, which runs from September 25th to September 27th, will highlight XCMG's commitment to "Reliable, Powerful, and Durable" solutions for the lifitng industry.

The XCA60_EV represents a significant step forward in the electrification of hoisting equipment. This cutting-edge model offers a range of innovative features that cater to the needs of today's environmentally conscious market. The XCA60_EV is designed to be highly efficient, with zero emissions and low noise levels, making it ideal for urban environments.

Key highlights of the XCA60_EV include:

Advanced Multi-energy Supply System: Its hybrid powertrain, combining a diesel engine with electric motors, achieves zero-emission operation in electric mode, reducing operating costs by up to 40%. The 400V AC plug-and-play capability and 170kW motor ensure seamless operation across various work conditions.

Intelligent Control System: The crane utilizes advanced system for precise control and enhanced safety, ensuring smooth operation even under demanding conditions.

Compact Design: The XCA60_EV is engineered with a compact footprint, allowing it to navigate through tight spaces and narrow city streets.

High Lifting Capacity: With a maximum lifting capacity of 60 tonnes and a versatile 48-meter boom, the XCA60_EV is suitable for a wide range of applications.

Revolutionary G2 Cab Design: This state-of-the-art cab offers unparalleled comfort and operational efficiency, setting a new benchmark for driver experience. The cab's enhanced visibility, achieved through larger windows and an unobstructed view, further contributes to safer working conditions.

XCMG's presence at the JDL Expo underscores its commitment to the European market. The company has been steadily expanding its operations across Europe, establishing local service centers and strengthening partnerships with key distributors to better serve customers.

The unveiling of the XCA60_EV at the expo is expected to further solidify XCMG's position as a leading provider of sustainable and reliable construction solutions in the region. With this new addition to its product lineup, XCMG aims to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance equipment in Europe. Visitors to the JDL Expo can look forward to experiencing firsthand how XCMG's latest hybrid crane is setting new standards in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502491/XCA60_EV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-to-unveil-latest-hybrid-crane-at-2024-jdl-expo-302244616.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03610 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Altro Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza JDL Expo in France will highlight XCMG's commitment Francia XCMG to Unveil Latest Hybrid Crane at 2024 JDL Expo
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza