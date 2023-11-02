Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:17 Tempesta Ciaran in arrivo sull'Italia, allerta meteo: da Milano a Roma, previsioni

06:42 X Factor Live, stasera le cover. cresce l'attesa per il ripescaggio

00:02 Allerta meteo rossa Friuli e scuole chiuse: oggi allarme maltempo Nord e Centro

00:02 Israele sfonda difese Hamas, comincia assedio a Gaza City

23:31 Briatore derubato a Milano: "Città pericolosa, fa paura"

22:14 Meloni e scherzo russo: "Sostegno a Ucraina" e Mosca attacca premier

22:02 E' morto Luigi Berlinguer, ex ministro Istruzione aveva 91 anni

21:06 Onu: "Attacchi Israele su Jabalia sproporzionati, forse crimine di guerra"

20:43 Beatles, ecco il mini film che racconta la storia del brano inedito

20:27 Papa Francesco, dalla salute a Pelè: il Pontefice privato al Tg1

20:02 Papa Francesco al Tg1: "La guerra è una sconfitta, servono due Stati"

19:50 Di Bella: "Bravo Diaco, Bella Ma dedicato alla guerra esempio di servizio pubblico"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

02 novembre 2023 | 06.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair was held recently in Zhangshu, a county-level city in east China'sJiangxi Province.

More than 10,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, making the turnover exceed 13.3 billion yuan on the opening day.

Themed on inheritance and innovation, the fair has organized 19 activities including exhibitions, forums, and cultural events.

During the fair, a pharmaceutical industry investment promotion conference was also held in Zhangshu, covering biomedical R&D and manufacturing, medical devices, traditional Chinese medicines prepared in ready-to-use forms and pharmaceutical cold chain logistics and other industries, with 16 projects valuing 6.862 billion yuan signed on the spot.

By attaching more importance to the concept of digital transformation, the online version of the fair was also launched, providing various services for participants including online trading, online booth, live broadcast, online docking, and real-time data, which attracted more than 1,500 exhibitors and showcased more than 10,000 products on the platform.

As a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) capital, Zhangshu has continued to integrate superior resources and promote the optimization and upgrading of the TCM industry. At present, Zhangshu has 427 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area over 33,333 hectares.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336915.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264445/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-54th-zhangshu-national-traditional-chinese-materia-medica-trade-fair-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-301975299.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56468 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Media_E_Pubblicita Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza medica Trade Fair sJiangxi province kicks off Trade Fair
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza