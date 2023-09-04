Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:07 Pomeriggio Cinque, al via oggi 4 settembre la nuova stagione

23:44 Allegri come Conte, dalla pistola al ristorante: la Juve e le metafore

23:24 Turchia vince Europei volley femminili, Italia quarta

23:17 Serie A, risultati terza giornata e classifica oggi

22:45 Empoli-Juventus 0-2, gol di Danilo e Chiesa

22:14 Ucraina, Zelensky caccia Reznikov: "Voglio un nuovo ministro della Difesa"

21:19 Sainz derubato dell'orologio a Milano: pilota Ferrari rincorre e blocca rapinatori - Video

20:48 Gen. Truglio: "Dalla Chiesa simbolo senso del dovere"

20:45 Serie A, Torino-Genoa 1-0: gol di Radonjic

19:51 Premier League, risultati di oggi

19:36 Gioca e si incastra con testa in finestrino: muore bimbo di 5 anni

19:29 Inter-Fiorentina 4-0: gol di Thuram, doppio Lautaro e rigore Calhanoglu

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off on Fri. in Shenyang

04 settembre 2023 | 06.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China'sLiaoning Province.

The regatta drew over 30 rowing teams including more than 400 rowing coaches and athletes from home and aboard to compete with each other on Hunhe River, one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing. 

Many reputed universities across China, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Tongji University, Xi'an Jiaotong University deployed their strongest lineups to participate in the rowing event.

It is learned that the regatta sets up six groups, including the elite group, the master group, the university group, the youth group, the long-distance round-the-island open group and the long-distance round-the-island university group.

This event will shine a spotlight on Shenyang's "international style", show unique natural landscapes and humanistic features of Hunhe River to the world, and strongly promote Shenyang's city brand image as the "rowing capital".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335902.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200723/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-6th-shenyang-international-open-regatta-kicks-off-on-fri-in-shenyang-301916666.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99582 en US Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Sport Sport Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo sLiaoning province off kicked off Sept. 4
Vedi anche
News to go
Ustica, scalpore dopo le parole di Amato
News to go
It-Alert, continuano i test
News to go
Automobili, i dati sulle vendite in Italia
Venezia 80, la battaglia di Favino: "Stanco dei cliché su attori italiani" - Video
News to go
Spalletti ct della Nazionale, oggi la presentazione
News to go
Ufo, Pentagono lancia sito con info, foto e video
News to go
Elon Musk, nuova sfida a Whatsapp?
News to go
Covid, salgono i contagi in Italia: +28% in ultima settimana
News to go
Occupazione frena a luglio, Istat: -73mila unità rispetto a giugno
News to go
Formula 1, ultime ore per qualifiche a Monza
News to go
Istat, frena l'economia italiana
News to go
Marmolada, è allarme per scioglimento ghiacciaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza