Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:59 Israele, trovata morta Vivian Silver: attivista per la pace uccisa da Hamas

11:38 Sardegna, Parisi: "Solo Todde può superare rottura centrosinistra"

11:22 "Hai guardato la mia ragazza", 20enne preso a calci e pugni a Torino

11:17 Roma, tragico incidente sulla Casilina: ciclista muore dopo scontro con un autocarro

11:13 Mic nomina giuria Capitale italiana 2026, Desario presidente

11:00 Ucraina, Nato: "Situazione sul campo difficile, aumentare il sostegno"

10:53 Favino diventa Leopardi al semaforo, colpa di Fiorello - Video

10:52 Nautica, Confindustria presente a Metstrade di Amsterdam con collettiva aziende italiane

10:51 Covid o influenza? Ecco come riconoscere i sintomi della variante Eris

10:33 Napoli e allenatore, De Laurentiis al bivio: Mazzarri o Tudor dopo Garcia

10:28 Sciopero 17 novembre 2023, chi aderisce e fasce orarie: cosa sappiamo

10:17 Sciopero generale, Landini va avanti. Salvini: "Così scatta precettazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River culture

14 novembre 2023 | 11.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunities for cultural development of the Yangtze River and actively pushed forward the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yangtze River culture in recent years.

As one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, Nanjing, capital of east China'sJiangsu Province, holds a unique position as a key area for protecting, inheriting, and carrying forward the Yangtze River culture.

On November 9, a symposium on promoting the cultural development of the Yangtze River was held in Nanjing.

At the symposium, the China-Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report for 2023 and a blue book on the cultural development of the Yangtze River from 2022 to 2023 were unveiled.

It is learned that Chongqing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Jiujiang have also quickened their space to preserve, pass on, and promote the culture of the Yangtze River by focusing on cultural relics and heritage preservation, and ecological restoration and civilization construction.

In order to promote the integration and symbiosis of humanity and economy, the provinces and cities along the Yangtze River have taken a raft of measures to continuously transform ecological resources into economic wealth while protecting environment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337160.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-pushes-forward-preservation-inheritance-and-promotion-of-yangtze-river-culture-301987333.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68036 en US ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza fiume Azzurro pushes forward preservation Yangtze River culture actively pushed forward
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"
News to go
Mattarella a Napoli: "Alloggi studenti atenei questione di primaria importanza"
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza