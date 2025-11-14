Xinhua Silk Road: China's Blanc de Chine: a decade of heritage and global reach

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blanc de Chine: Dehua Porcelain" exhibition opened Tuesday in Talavera de la Reina, the Spanish city famed for its centuries-old ceramic tradition. The show brings together two renowned ceramic centers from the East and the West, offering visitors a close look at China's iconic white porcelain craftsmanship.

Located in central Fujian Province, Dehua is one of the birthplaces of Chinese ceramic culture. Wu Zhipu, head of Dehua County, who led the delegation to Spain, said the essence of Dehua porcelain lies in continuity.

"The craftsmanship has been passed down from master to apprentice for generations," he told Xinhua. "It is this long line of dedication that has shaped Dehua's place on the global porcelain map."

This spirit of inheritance has created a strong reservoir of talent. Today, Dehua has more than 6,000 professional ceramic artists.

Among them is master artist Lian Deli, whose representative work Myth features ultra-thin porcelain as thin as 0.2 millimeters -- a benchmark in Dehua's thin-body porcelain craft. Advances in technology, he said, have opened new possibilities for traditional craftsmanship.

"With digital tools and precise firing controls, we can achieve thinner, lighter and more transparent forms," he noted. "AI and 3D modeling are not threats but valuable aids. The final refinement still relies on decades of handwork and experience."

Built on both inheritance and innovation, Dehua porcelain is now exported to 190-plus countries and regions. The county hosts over 4,500 ceramic enterprises and the industry cluster reached 60.2 billion yuan in output from January to October this year.

As Dehua continues to expand its global presence, the county has registered the "Blanc de Chine" trademark in Spain and aims to use the Spanish market as a bridge to Europe, Africa and Latin America. During the exhibition, Dehua and Talavera de la Reina agreed to establish a sister-city relationship to deepen cooperation in culture, trade and ceramic craftsmanship.

Wu said Dehua plans to set up overseas promotion centers for Blanc de Chine and invite Spanish partners to visit China. "We want more people around the world to experience the charm of Dehua porcelain," he said.

Looking ahead, Dehua hopes to integrate ceramic heritage more deeply with cultural tourism, offering immersive experiences and inviting global visitors to engage directly with the legacy of "China's white."

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348311.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823221/photo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.