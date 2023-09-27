Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Migranti, oggi con il decreto arriva la nuova stretta

00:01 Ucraina, Russia pronta a guerra fino a 2025

00:01 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Ecco come affrontare l'inverno"

23:32 Casa Bianca, il cane di Joe Biden ha morso (ancora) un agente

22:42 Juve-Lecce 1-0, gol di Milik e Allegri è secondo

21:06 Migranti, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Nessuna stretta su donne incinte"

20:54 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

20:24 Taxi Milano, la doppia guida non decolla: 420 su 4.855 licenze

19:44 Roma, droga e sequestri di persona: Procura chiude indagine su Leandro Bennato

19:42 Nagorno Karabakh, allarme per i cristiani: "Rischiano lo sterminio"

19:34 Roma, incubo taxi tra attese infinite e flop doppia guida: la applicano solo 60 su 7.672

19:11 Berlusconi diventa un avatar per Forza Italia a Paestum

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Kunshan City holds Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show to promote cross-strait cultural exchanges

27 settembre 2023 | 04.29
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunshan, a city in east China'sJiangsu Province, held a Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show on Monday to promote cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. 

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival lantern show marks the 11th edition of such activity since its inception in 2013. 

It is noted that digital lighting, Augmented Reality (AR) and other technologies have been used in the show to make the activity more interactive.  

There are two main lighting areas for the festival, including the Zhouzhuang Light Area and the Kunshan Huiju Square Light Area. 

The activity in the Zhouzhuang Light Area will last from September 25 to January 1, 2024, while that in the Kunshan Huiju Square Light Area will come to an end on October 23 this year. 

At the lighting ceremony on Monday, Kunshan Huiju Square was awarded to be a demonstration base for cultural tourism exchanges between Jiangsu and Taiwan within China. 

Kunshan is one of the regions with the most intensive Taiwanese investment and business in the Chinese mainland, the most frequent exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the mainland, and the most fruitful cross-straits exchanges and cooperation.

Over the past 30 years, more than 5,800 Taiwan-funded projects have settled in Kunshan, with a cumulative investment of nearly 70 billion U.S. dollars, and nearly 100,000 Taiwanese have lived and worked in Kunshan.

Kunshan will accelerate the high-quality development to deepen cross-strait industrial cooperation, and make effort to provide a good environment for the Taiwanese to study, work and live here, according to Zhou Wei, Party chief of Kunshan City. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336289.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222561/20230927083653.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-kunshan-city-holds-mid-autumn-festival-lantern-show-to-promote-cross-strait-cultural-exchanges-301939694.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21440 en US Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero China's Kunshan City spettacolo show Mid Autumn Festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, autopsia poi salma a Castelvetrano
News to go
Nagorno Karabakh, migliaia in fuga in Armenia
News to go
Serie A, stasera Juve-Lecce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Bonus bollette luce e gas, governo rinnova misure
News to go
Truffa aggravata allo Stato, nei guai 24 imprese agricole
News to go
Caro Prezzi, pausa caffè costa 720 milioni in più rispetto al 2021
News to go
Stupro Caivano, eseguite nove misure cautelari
News to go
Napolitano, oggi i funerali a Montecitorio
News to go
Nuovo sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 29 settembre
News to go
I migliori ospedali, la classifica di Newsweek
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza