Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 03:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Migranti, oggi con il decreto arriva la nuova stretta

00:01 Ucraina, Russia pronta a guerra fino a 2025

00:01 Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Ecco come affrontare l'inverno"

23:32 Casa Bianca, il cane di Joe Biden ha morso (ancora) un agente

22:42 Juve-Lecce 1-0, gol di Milik e Allegri è secondo

21:06 Migranti, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Nessuna stretta su donne incinte"

20:54 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

20:24 Taxi Milano, la doppia guida non decolla: 420 su 4.855 licenze

19:44 Roma, droga e sequestri di persona: Procura chiude indagine su Leandro Bennato

19:42 Nagorno Karabakh, allarme per i cristiani: "Rischiano lo sterminio"

19:34 Roma, incubo taxi tra attese infinite e flop doppia guida: la applicano solo 60 su 7.672

19:11 Berlusconi diventa un avatar per Forza Italia a Paestum

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: China's shipping industry achieves new progress in international cooperation

27 settembre 2023 | 03.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China has beefed up efforts to deepen its international cooperation in the shipping industry and made new achievements. 

Major achievements related to open cooperation in the shipping industry, including the release of the Shanghai port-Los Angeles port green shipping corridor implementation plan outline and the launch of the international container transport service platform, were announced during the 2023 North Bund Forum on international shipping and aviation, which kicked off on Friday in Shanghai.

At the forum, Shanghai port together with ports of Hamburg, Dunkirk and Singapore jointly announced that they will further deepen their friendly relations in the future.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China's IMO membership, said Kitack Lim, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), adding that as a member of the IMO, China has made outstanding contributions and played a key role in international maritime rules and global maritime governance.

It is learned that Shanghai secured its third position in the international shipping center ranking in the 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index Report.

The index report, which was released at the forum, showed that a new pattern of the global shipping industry has been formed, with Singapore, London, and Shanghai leading the way.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336246.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222549/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-shipping-industry-achieves-new-progress-in-international-cooperation-301939667.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21429 en US Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza shipping industry shipping Sept. 27 Xinhua Silk Road
Vedi anche
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, autopsia poi salma a Castelvetrano
News to go
Nagorno Karabakh, migliaia in fuga in Armenia
News to go
Serie A, stasera Juve-Lecce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Bonus bollette luce e gas, governo rinnova misure
News to go
Truffa aggravata allo Stato, nei guai 24 imprese agricole
News to go
Caro Prezzi, pausa caffè costa 720 milioni in più rispetto al 2021
News to go
Stupro Caivano, eseguite nove misure cautelari
News to go
Napolitano, oggi i funerali a Montecitorio
News to go
Nuovo sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 29 settembre
News to go
I migliori ospedali, la classifica di Newsweek
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza