Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:00
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua white porcelain holds strong appeal for int'l attention

06 settembre 2023 | 04.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Civilizations are enriched by exchanges and mutual learning", an exhibition that aims at promoting international communication concluded in Frankfurt recently offering a rare opportunity for European people to get to know Dehua white porcelain.

This exhibition gathered more than 90 pieces of Dehua white porcelain, which comprehensively displayed the strong cultural heritage and exquisite skills of Dehua ceramics.

It is learned that ceramic enterprises in Dehua County, east China's Fujian province also actively carried out exchanges and cooperation with various traders and buyers who attended the exhibition to further promote competitiveness of Dehua ceramic industry.

According to the organizers, this exhibition marks the first Dehua porcelain overseas exhibition, in the next move, Dehua will hold a series of exhibitions in six Chinese cities and 26 countries and regions with frequent trade exchanges, so as to enhance the trade ties, technical and cultural exchanges between Dehua and its target markets.

Dehua porcelain industry peaked in Ming and Qing Dynasties, with centuries of development and evolution. It has become remarkable in the history of the world ceramics and one of China's white porcelain production bases.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335924.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202510/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-dehua-white-porcelain-holds-strong-appeal-for-intl-attention-301918514.html

