Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou makes greater efforts to boost cultural tourism integrated dev.

13 settembre 2023 | 05.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou in east China's coastal Fujian Province, boasts a world cultural heritage city and beautiful scenery, has moved forward and spared no efforts to create a new development pattern for its tourism sector in a bid to build itself into a world-class tourism and leisure city.

It is learned that Quanzhou has given full play to its rich and unique advantages in cultural resources in recent years, making it shine on the global stage. A series of cultural activities led and designed by local government such as intangible cultural heritage performances, Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival have highlighted the city's time-honored cultural heritages and driven cultural consumption.

Also, nighttime tourism has gradually become an important way for tourists to fully experience local culture and local life. Quanzhou launched lantern exhibitions and nightfairs, which attracted both locals and visitors alike. Besides, a cultural and creative industry park in Quanzhou was selected as one of the second batch of China's national nighttime cultural and tourism consumption gathering areas.

As a World Heritage City, cultural heritage is Quanzhou's most attractive treasure resource. The city has paid special attention to the protection and utilization of its cultural heritage. For example, old stylish buildings are rejuvenated and given a new format, they were converted into cafes, restaurants, cultural and creative shops in which tourists can drink coffee, watch art exhibitions, and immerse themselves in the charm of the old western-style building.

What's more, Quanzhou has never stopped exploring the integration of tradition and fashion. Creativity has given new meanings and values to the city's historical culture and injected momentum to its tourism industry. Statistics showed that during this year's May Day holiday, Quanzhou's tourism market ushered in a full recovery, receiving a total of 3,058,500 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 95 percent, as well as achieving tourism revenue of 2.15 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 110.2 percent.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336072.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209337/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-quanzhou-makes-greater-efforts-to-boost-cultural-tourism-integrated-dev-301925692.html

