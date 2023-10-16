Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:07 Manovra, oggi il Cdm: base di partenza 23 miliardi

06:55 Violenza sessuale su alunne minorenni, arrestato dirigente

23:54 Che tempo che fa, la prima letterina di Luciana Littizzetto

23:42 Uccide bambino di 6 anni e ferisce la madre. Il movente: erano musulmani

23:23 E' morta Suzanne Somers, attrice di 'Tre cuori in affitto' aveva 76 anni

22:08 Elezioni Polonia 2023, Tusk annuncia vittoria: "Andremo al governo"

21:58 Biden: "Siamo Paese più potente della storia del mondo, daremo armi sia a Israele che a Ucraina"

21:38 Israele contro il Vaticano: "Non ha condannato attacco Hamas"

20:58 Che tempo che fa, Fabio Fazio apre stagione sul Nove - Video

20:51 Lite in famiglia finisce a coltellate, arrestato 37enne

20:09 Fabio Fazio apre Che tempo che fa su Nove: il messaggio

20:01 Razzo su base Unifil in Libano. Crosetto: "Se servirà, rientro in Italia per nostri militari"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi celebrates bountiful harvest of kiwifruit

16 ottobre 2023 | 05.18
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of cultural and tourism activities including folk performances, fruit picking and live-streaming sales have been kicked off in Fengxin County in east China'sJiangxi Province to celebrate bountiful harvest of kiwifruit.

On the opening night of the cultural festival, visitors enjoyed spectacular performances, traditional dragon lantern shows, and strolled through the night market, fully immersing themselves in the vibrant local life of the county.

In mid-autumn, under the lush vines in the kiwi picking garden, large kiwis hang from the branches, emitting a wave of fragrance. Both fruit farmers and tourists wander through the garden for picking, filling the air with ongoing laughters.

To continuously promote and build the brand of kiwifruit culture, the county has planned and held kiwifruit cultural and tourism activities since 2018, leveraging the activities to stimulate the consumption and enhance the city's reputation and popularity.

In nearly a month ahead, focusing on the bountiful harvest of kiwifruits, towns in the county will host various activities to demonstrate unique culture and folk customs, such as agricultural experience and folklore ceremonies to attract visitors.

Fengxin County is known as the "Home of Chinese Kiwifruit", surrounded by mountains on three sides, distinct four seasons, ample sunlight, and abundant rainfall. All these contribute to the fine texture, soft and juicy taste of kiwifruits. Currently, the county has a kiwi planting area of 95,000 mu.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336461.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246538/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246539/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fengxin-county-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-celebrates-bountiful-harvest-of-kiwifruit-301956978.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN37777 en US Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Turismo Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita kicked off fruit picking Fengxin County in E. China's Jiangxi Fengxin County
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace
Manovra, domani il via libera in Cdm
News to go
Polonia, si vota per le politiche: è sfida Tusk-Morawiecki
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza
News to go
Manovra 2024, lunedì il Consiglio dei Ministri
News to go
Francia, allerta terrorismo: chiuso il Louvre per motivi di sicurezza
News to go
Meteo Italia, bel tempo con le ore contate: in arrivo ciclone Medusa
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Stop ai glitter, Ue vieta vendita di prodotti che li contengono
News to go
Minacce a Ilaria Cucchi, la parlamentare ascoltata in Procura
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni in missione in Africa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza