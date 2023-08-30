Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 07:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina, controffensiva Kiev avanza: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut". Nuovi aiuti Usa

00:03 Calciomercato Milan, Taremi nel mirino: l'offerta

23:39 Ucraina, bandiera sulla riva sinistra del Dnipro - Video

22:58 Italia-Francia 3-0, azzurre in semifinale Europei pallavolo

21:45 Roma, autista bus colpito da pugno: è grave

21:25 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

21:00 Prigozhin, Casa Bianca: "Cremlino ha lunga storia omicidi oppositori"

20:10 Supporto formazione e lavoro, dal 1 settembre si può fare domanda

19:44 Mancini e le dimissioni da ct: "Notizie false e manipolazioni"'

19:41 Mostra Venezia 2023, la madrina Caterina Murino: "Nel mio discorso sostegno a sciopero di Hollywood"

19:35 Don Coluccia, 28enne tenta di investire prete anti-spaccio

19:34 Mostra Venezia, la madrina Caterina Murino a Sangiuliano: "Tassare film stranieri come in Francia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu stands out at China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

30 agosto 2023 | 06.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd. attended the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which was held in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from August 17 to 21.

During the expo, numerous exhibitors and visitors from across the world visited the pavilion, tasted Fenjiu and learned about the culture behind the liquor. Fenjiu's profound history and delicate taste impressed the guests of the expo. 

In addition, the cocktail made with Fenjiu is also loved by the guests.

According to the company, Fenjiu has been introducing new ways of drinking and creating new consumption scenarios, making more people enjoy this ancient Chinese baijiu.

Themed "Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation", the expo has attracted over 1,300 companies from 26 provinces, regions and municipalities in China, and 40 countries and regions overseas. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335834.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197427/Fenjiu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fenjiu-stands-out-at-china-eurasia-commodity-and-trade-expo-301913334.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN96401 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza at China Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo Co. Ltd. attended Ltd. private limited company
Vedi anche
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
News to go
Maltempo, allagamenti a Genova
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza