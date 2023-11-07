Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: NE China's Heilongjiang province sees sustained dev. of ice&snow tourism industry in 2017-2022, index

07 novembre 2023 | 04.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ice and snow tourism industry in Heilongjiang, a northeast China-situated province with long cold winter, maintained sustained development in 2017-2022 with improving comprehensive strength, showed China · Heilongjiang Ice & Snow Tourism Industry Development Index (2023) recently released in Beijing. 

 

 

Jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province, the index appraised the ice and snow tourism industry of the province from six aspects, including resources, industrial pillars, product competitiveness, brand influence and industrial contribution.

With base points at 100 and the year of 2017 as its base period, the index grew to 185.5 points in 2022, up 9.38 percent year on year and 85.5 percent from 2017 and pointed to strengthening ice and snow tourism industry in Heilongjiang from 2017 to 2022.

As sub-indexes of the indicator showed, ice and snow tourism attracted stable investment for Heilongjiang and contributed altogether 150 investment programs involving 46.45 billion yuan of investment in total in 2022, up 65.95 percent year on year.

The capital city of Harbin drew notably large-sum investment deals in wellness sector, ice and snow-themed entertainment centers, and cultural tourism to help the province better craft the "capital of ice and snow culture" in China.

Embracing much optimized talent cultivation system, Heilongjiang also saw its ice and snow tourism products become more competitive in the past years.

He Dawei, deputy head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province, said via continuous and dynamic data monitoring, the index thoroughly depicted running situations of local ice and snow tourism industry and helped search for industry shortcomings to form explicit goals of future development.

Since indexes are generally internationally accepted vehicles for gauging industrial economy, the index helped present the fruitful practices and endeavors made by Heilongjiang in boosting ice and snow tourism, which can be inspiring cases for domestic ice and snow tourism development, added He.

Yang Mu, deputy president of CEIS, noted that initially launched in 2021, the index objectively reflected the high-quality development trend of ice and snow tourism sector of Heilongjiang and would continue to serve as a sound gauge and decision-making guidance for the province to further transform and upgrade local ice and snow tourism industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336974.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268490/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268491/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268492/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ne-chinas-heilongjiang-province-sees-sustained-dev-of-icesnow-tourism-industry-in-2017-2022-index-301979426.html

