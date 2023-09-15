Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Nighttime economy becomes new consumption engine for Kaifu District of Changsha in C. China's Hunan

15 settembre 2023 | 07.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nighttime economy is becoming a new engine of consumption growth in Kaifu District of Changsha, central China'sHunan Province, injecting new vitality into the city's economic development.

The nighttime economy refers to business activities that take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the service sector, including shopping, catering, entertainment and leisure. It is a new force in China's economy.

Diversified nighttime economy has become an important way to meet the personalized needs of consumers, as an important part of Changsha's nighttime economy, a number of nighttime cultural tourism consumption agglomeration areas with different scenes have emerged in Kaifu District.

Kaifu District has been devoted to updating consumption environment and optimizing business mode, Chaozong Street Historical and Cultural Block is a successful example that has been organically renewed by Kaifu District Government. Many of the cultural preservation attractions this block still shine under rejuvenation, and a variety of modern buildings have injected a trendy atmosphere into this century-old street, night business area of the block is about 40,000 square meters, which is a rising star in the nighttime economy of Kaifu District.

Besides, Kaifu District promotes its nighttime economy through a combination of business, tourism, culture and delicacy catering, exploring new business format and development path for nighttime economy. Currently, a total of 11 characteristic commercial streets and 9 regional commercial centers are on business during nighttime in Kaifu District, the three-dimensional and diversified night economic pattern of Kaifu District has been well received and welcomed by consumers.

It is learned that early in 2019, the district issued an implementation plan for accelerating the development of the nighttime economy, in the next move, Kaifu Districts plans to further enrich the nightlife consumption business content, organize night market cultural activities to fuel the continuous increase in nighttime economy.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336116.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211721/Changsha.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-nighttime-economy-becomes-new-consumption-engine-for-kaifu-district-of-changsha-in-c-chinas-hunan-301928828.html

