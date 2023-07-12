Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:01
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim signed 300MW solar module supply agreement with ERS Group

12 luglio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's world-class solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim) signed a solar module supply agreement with Malaysia-based company ERS Energy Group of Companies ('ERS Group') on June 21, 2023.

According to the agreement, Seraphim will supply high-efficiency solar modules for ERS Group's 300 mega-watt (MW) ground-mounted power station located in Zambales Province, Philippines. The module supply will commence in the third quarter of 2023 and be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

It is noted that the components supplied by Seraphim mainly consist of 550/555W high-efficiency modules, which utilize multi-busbar cell technology and high-density packaging. These modules have lower internal losses and less risk of micro cracks, which will significantly improve power generation efficiency and reduce Balance of System (BOS) cost.

As a leading global manufacturer of photovoltaic products, Seraphim has been strategically investing in the Philippines since 2016. Taking into account the unique requirements and installation conditions of local projects, the company continuously optimizes product performance and service levels to meet customers' needs.

"We believe that our close collaboration with ERS Group will help us achieve our sustainable development goals in clean energy and bring positive impacts to the economy, environment, and social development of the Philippines and the local communities," said Insan Boy, Vice President of Global Sales of Seraphim.

ERS Group is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction service provider headquartered in Malaysia.

"We have successfully completed several power station supply collaborations with Seraphim in the past. We are impressed with Seraphim's outstanding component quality and performance which is why ERS Group will continue to work with Seraphim to jointly promote the development of the solar energy market in the Philippines," said Jonathan Kan, Managing Director of ERS Group.

Over the years, Seraphim has earned consistent trust and recognition from customers both at home and abroad through solid technological innovation and research and development capabilities.

Based on different application scenarios, Seraphim has developed multiple series of photovoltaic products and smart solutions. Seraphim holds over a hundred technology patents and its 20 giga-watt photovoltaic products have been applied in more than 100 countries and many regions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151428/Pic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-seraphim-signed-300mw-solar-module-supply-agreement-with-ers-group-301874119.html

in Evidenza