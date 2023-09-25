Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:17 Frana in Val Formazza, rintracciato corpo di uno dei due dispersi

13:09 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Lino Banfi tra i concorrenti

13:04 Messina Denaro, chi sarà l'erede del boss?

13:03 Basilicata, Bardi: "Dimezzate le famiglie in povertà energetica"

12:55 Juve-Lecce, Allegri: "Inter, Milan e Napoli sono superiori"

12:44 Grande Fratello 2023, oggi 25 settembre quinta puntata: il primo eliminato, anticipazioni

12:38 Migranti Italia, Ue: "Cauzione per evitare Cpr? Va decisa caso per caso"

12:37 Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano studenti tornano in tenda davanti alle università

12:32 La chef stellata: "Camilla a tavola? Una persona semplice"

12:31 Ken Follett, esce 'Le armi della luce': quinto capitolo della saga di Kingsbridge

12:23 Super Bowl, Usher star dell'Halftime Show: l'annuncio

12:07 Migranti, eurodeputato Csu Ferber: "Ong pull factor, simpatizzo con Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xtep Unveils Milestone Brand Strategy Upgrade to Offer World-Class Running Shoes and Gears

25 settembre 2023 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Xtep's international roadmap sprints for win-win success with global partners

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtep International Holdings Limited ("Xtep"), a leading professional sportswear company, has launched its milestone brand strategy upgrade of "World-class Running Shoes of China Xtep" in August at the achievement conference held at the Great Wall in Beijing.

Marking a new chapter in innovation, Xtep launched the latest additions to its championship 160X running shoe series – the feature-packed 160X 5.0 PRO and 160X 5.0 models. With over 16 years of experience in specializing in performance running gear, Xtep has established a robust product portfolio spanning all levels, from amateur to professional. This running pedigree was evident in the first half of 2023, as Xtep cemented its number one position in China with a 42% wear rate among the top 100 male marathoners.

In March, runner He Jie wore the Xtep "160X PRO" in a marathon event in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province and broke the Chinese men's marathon national record, which had remained untouched for nearly 15 years. And just in the past year, runners wearing the "160X" series have secured 17 World Athletics Label Road Races championships.

The new "160X" running shoes adopt the brand's world-class "XTEP ACE" midsole technology with stronger propulsion and stability, which is coupled with Xtep's new "Light Flex" shoe upper technology that ensures lasting breathability while reducing the weight to relieve the burden. The multiple upgrades allow runners to enjoy powerful propulsion, comfort, and stability.

Xtep's brand strength has been improving constantly, demonstrating robust growth momentum and competitive advantages. The solid performance is a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and keen understanding of the evolving Chinese market.

As part of Xtep's global development roadmap, the brand is launching initiatives to bring investments in the key regions including East Europe, West Europe, the Middle East, and Africa:

More information: https://www.instagram.com/xtepofficial/

Looking ahead, Xtep will continually advance product R&D and innovation, boost support for competitions and athletes, and facilitate running club operations to lead running industry development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219989/IMG_2360_JPG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtep-unveils-milestone-brand-strategy-upgrade-to-offer-world-class-running-shoes-and-gears-301937380.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18935 en US Sport Altro Arredamento_E_Design Sport Arredamento_E_Design Moda Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Offer World Class running roadmap sprints roadmap success
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
News to go
Guardian: "Pianura Padana una delle zone più inquinate d'Europa"
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Basta alimentare paure di invasione"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza