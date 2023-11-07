Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Yadea Unveils KEMPER: A High-Performance Electric Motorcycle at EICMA 2023

07 novembre 2023 | 19.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a steadfast presence at EICMA for six times, has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to delivering on promises and driving innovations. This year, the spotlight shines on Yadea KEMPER, an electric motorcycle that epitomizes Yadea's user-centric approach and its mission to offer global users liberating, convenient and sustainable travel experiences. With the KEMPER, Yadea introduces advanced functionality, especially in the realm of fast charging.

10-minute Automotive DC Fast Charging

Equipped with 320 V 20 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, the KEMPER can be charged as quickly as filling up with gasoline. By leveraging automotive superfast direct current charging, the KEMPER can reach 80% battery capacity in just 10 minutes. It supports Type 2 and CCS Combo 2 EV charging connectors, eliminating power anxiety.

160 km/h Top Speed and 4.9s 0-100 km/h Acceleration

Unleashing unparalleled electric power, the KEMPER feature high-performance capabilities. It comes equipped with a 40 kW mid-drive motor and a highly efficient IGBT controller with up to 98% efficiency. This combination enables Yadea KEMPER to achieve a maximum wheel torque of 570 N·m, reaching 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds, surpassing the performance of 800cc fuel-powered motorcycles. Additionally, it boasts an impressive top speed of 160km/h.

Intelligence Experience

The Yadea Smart Assistant, comprising the Yadea app, a 7-inch TFT intelligent dashboard, and a 1080P dash cam, ensures all-round intelligence experience. The app offers smart unlocking, smart control, GPS tracking, security monitoring, anti-theft measures. The dashboard covers battery status, controller, tire pressure and temperature, and vehicle diagnostics. The dash cam ensures stabilized recordings, and in case of a collision, it automatically saves footage before and after impact.

Precise Handling and Stability

KEMPER ensures exceptional control with the Bosch dual ABS+TCS system for precise handling. Internationally acclaimed Brembo high-performance calipers deliver advanced braking, while the KYB high-performance shock absorption provides stable suspension, ensuring a smooth ride and durability. This combination guarantees stability, safety, and rider confidence, even during high-speed travel and emergency braking.

As the global No.1 in annual electric two-wheeler sales, Yadea continues its dedication to pioneering green technology innovation and propelling the industry forward. By crafting premium products, Yadea promotes a greener commuting lifestyle. Yadea KEMPER epitomizes this commitment with its fast charging, exceptional performance, intelligent control, and outstanding stability, offering riders an unmatched electric motorcycle experience.

PR Contact: media@yadea. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269683/05A7854.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yadea-unveils-kemper-a-high-performance-electric-motorcycle-at-eicma-2023-301980479.html

