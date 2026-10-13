YeePay Granted EMI License by De Nederlandsche Bank, Strengthening Its European Payment Network

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YeePay has officially been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank.

As the Netherlands is a major financial hub within the European Union, the EMI license represents an important step in YeePay's European expansion. The approval further strengthens the company's regulatory footprint and supports its ability to provide compliant, localized payment services to businesses operating across international markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Terry, Senior Vice President of YeePay, said:

"Receiving an EMI license from De Nederlandsche Bank is a key milestone in YeePay's European strategy. With the Netherlands as an important strategic hub, alongside our UK EMI license, we will continue to strengthen our local presence and regulated service capabilities in Europe, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. By combining local regulatory capabilities and financial infrastructure with YeePay's global payment network, we will further strengthen our global collection and payout, local account, and multi-currency FX capabilities. Our goal is to provide international clients with a one-stop payment solution for global cross-border trade, helping improve cross-border fund flows, optimise transaction costs, and support businesses in expanding into European and other international markets."

YeePay has established a growing portfolio of financial and payment licenses and registrations across key international markets. These include a Money Service Operator (MSO) license in Hong Kong, China, US Money Services Business (MSB) registration, registration as a Money Transmitter (Transmisor de Dinero) in Mexico, Hong Kong SFC licenses for Type 1, 4, and 9 regulated activities, as well as EMI licenses in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Supported by its global business network and fintech capabilities, YeePay's services cover more than 200 countries and regions, with real-time FX capabilities across 100+ currencies. This global infrastructure enables YeePay to provide businesses with payment services designed to support increasingly complex cross-border operations.

Looking ahead, YeePay will continue to deepen its partnerships with financial institutions worldwide and strengthen its one-stop cross-border payment offering, covering global collections, global payouts, FX services, and global accounts, through relevant entities and partners and subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Through continued investment in financial technology and regulated infrastructure, YeePay aims to make cross-border payments simpler, more efficient, and more accessible for businesses expanding internationally.

Find out more at: global.yeepay.comFollow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yeepay-inc

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