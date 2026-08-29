YFORE Debuts ODMS In-Cabin Sensing System to Enhance Cockpit Safety

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the official opening of its North American manufacturing facility in Georgia, global Tier-1 supplier YFORE Technology debuted its Occupant & Driver Monitoring System (ODMS)—an integrated in-cabin full-coverage sensing solution.

As in-cabin monitoring systems become standard, conventional vision-only setups often struggle with seatback occlusion, footwell blind spots, and covered occupants, while distributed sensors complicate vehicle wiring and roof tooling. To solve this, YFORE's ODMS combines a DMS/OMS-integrated smart mirror with automotive-grade cabin radar, delivering an integrated multimodal architecture for robust cabin protection.

Multimodal Fusion Eliminates Blind SpotsIntegrating the smart mirror with in-cabin radar overcomes optical limitations through RF signal penetration. The smart mirror's high-definition camera tracks driver fatigue, distraction, and unresponsive states from a prime forward angle. Simultaneously, the roof radar penetrates blankets, clothing, and tall seatbacks to capture micro-breathing in rear rows and footwells, achieving comprehensive 3D spatial coverage.

Full-Scenario Sensing Aligned with Safety StandardsThe ODMS architecture covers seven core functions: driver fatigue, distraction, unresponsive driver, and phone use detection, alongside seatbelt status, occupant classification, and full-cabin life presence detection. This integrated approach provides automakers with a reliable, full-scenario sensing foundation to help vehicles achieve five-star safety ratings under Euro NCAP.

Streamlined Architecture and Cabin SpaceBy embedding optical components into the smart mirror and pairing them with a compact radar module, ODMS eliminates multiple headliner cutouts and complex roof wiring. This preserves clean interior aesthetics while simplifying platform adaptation across multiple vehicle models.

Moving from localized monitoring to full-cabin protection, YFORE delivers a comprehensive, integrated, and scalable safety solution for global automakers.

About YFORE

YFORE is a global Tier 1 automotive electronics supplier dedicated to driving the future of intelligent mobility. Partnering with more than 30 leading automotive OEMs worldwide, YFORE delivers high-performance, automotive-grade solutions across Intelligent Access, Intelligent Mirror and Sensing systems. With operational footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, YFORE combines global engineering depth with local execution to empower the next era of connected vehicles.For more information, please visit www.yftech.com/en or follow YFORE on LinkedIn.

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