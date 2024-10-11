Yili's 2024 Online Tour： Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Dairy Innovation in the Netherlands

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the Land of Windmills, the Netherlands is also a pioneer in technological innovation, especially in agriculture and food science. In 2014, Yili partnered with Wageningen University to establish the first overseas R&D center for China's dairy industry. Located in the Netherlands' Food Valley, the Yili European R&D Centre was upgraded to the Yili Innovation Center Europe in 2018. In April 2024, this center celebrated its tenth anniversary and underwent another comprehensive upgrade, marking a new milestone for Yili's "Global Smart Chain."

Over the past decade, Yili has assembled a world-class team of scientists dedicated to dairy innovation and turning research into products. This has significantly enhanced Yili's innovative capacity and competitive edge in the global food and dairy industry. Yili has also built a platform for dairy cooperation between China and Europe.

The last decade has been a time of rapid growth for Yili Innovation Center Europe and a pivotal period for Yili's Global Smart Chain. Over the past ten years, Yili Innovation Center Europe has forged partnerships with many European universities and research institutions, including Wageningen University, University of Cambridge, Technical University of Munich, and International Life Sciences Institute. Today, Yili boasts a network of 15 innovation centers, spanning China, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, and other countries and regions.

The Netherlands episode of Yili's 2024 Online Tour will feature Amy Wang, a British-Chinese director and special correspondent from FoodBev Media, as the host. Join her as she explores Yili Innovation Center Europe and meets with the president of Wageningen University, the managing director of StartLife, and the executive director of International Life Sciences Institute. Don't miss this rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at Yili's dairy innovation.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527819/20241010________EN_200M.mp4