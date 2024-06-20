Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Yinergy's Grand Debut at Intersolar 2024: A Spectacular Opening Day

20 giugno 2024 | 14.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yinergy made a powerful impression on the first day of Intersolar 2024, showcasing a range of advanced products designed to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape. At booth No. B4-570, visitors were introduced to Yinergy's latest offerings, emphasizing their high efficiency and innovation .

Among the highlights were the three-phase hybrid inverters, single-phase inverters, and the next-generation residential inverters. The three-phase hybrid inverter, featuring MOSFET as its core component, boasts deeply optimized MPPT tracking algorithms. This ensures high efficiency while simplifying installation, making it more user-friendly. With an IP66 protection rating, it is suitable for various environments, ensuring safe and reliable operation. Remarkably, it is compatible with several leading battery brands, including Sunwoda and Pylontech.

The next-generation residential inverter stood out with its impressive, sleek, and stylish design. According to the booth staff, this model also offers significant performance enhancements, making it a top choice for modern households.

In addition, Yinergy showcased a model of their commercial and industrial All-in-One energy storage Cabinet. Staff members revealed that this product has already achieved approximately 2GW of shipments in the Chinese market, highlighting its reliability and popularity.

The excitement peaked at 4:00 PM with a Happy Hour event at the booth. Local support representatives and technical experts were on hand to answer questions of visitors. The atmosphere was vibrant and welcoming, with guests enjoying complimentary drinks and snacks.

Yinergy's participation in Intersolar 2024 underscores their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With their high compatibility solutions and state-of-the-art products, Yinergy is poised to lead the renewable energy revolution, providing efficient and user-friendly solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443684/Yinergy.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yinergys-grand-debut-at-intersolar-2024-a-spectacular-opening-day-302177971.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44434 en US Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro At booth No range day No
Vedi anche
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la seconda prova scritta per i maturandi
News to go
Pil Italia 2023, il Sud cresce più del Nord
"Chi ha perdonato un tradimento?", lo show di Venditti a Caracalla - Video
Putin pilota e Kim navigatore, la coppia nella supercar - Video
News to go
Deficit eccessivo, Ue apre procedura d'infrazione per Italia
News to go
La Cina mette nuovi dazi su carni suine europee
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la prima prova
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno senza cedimenti e indebolimenti"
News to go
Euro 2024, per la Germania un miliardo di euro grazie ai turisti stranieri
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, verso ok a fusione entro il 4 luglio
News to go
Italia nella morsa del caldo, le città con bollino giallo e arancione
News to go
Mutui, a maggio leggero calo tassi al 3,61%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza