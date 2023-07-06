Cerca nel sito
 
YPO Elects Raymond Watt 2023-2024 YPO Chairman

06 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries, announces the election of Raymond Watt to YPO's highest elected office, Chairman of the YPO Board of Directors.

Watt, whose term began on 1 July 2023, is the 72nd chairman and succeeds YPO Chairman Rafi Demirjian.

A member of the YPO Pacific West Chapter, Watt is the Chairman of Rimar.ai, a big data analytics company, and Co-founder and CEO of Omnislash, Inc., a data-aggregation platform changing the esports and gaming space. 

"YPO has been transformative for me as a person, a leader and for my business, providing lifelong learning opportunities and invaluable connections," says Watt. "By serving as chairman, I look forward to giving back to this community that has given so much to me."

Watt continues the legacy of YPO's founder and first president, Ray Hickok, who set the standard for peer leadership.

"Raymond is an exemplary member of YPO and an accomplished business leader who truly embodies our culture and values," says Demirjian. "The future of YPO is in good hands with his exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence and, most importantly, the fact that he is highly attentive to the wants and needs of our members."

Watt joined YPO in 2015 and has been an active member at the chapter, regional and global levels. 

During his leadership at YPO, Watt has served as the YPO Board's Events Committee Chair and as Host City Chair of the 2020 YPO EDGE in San Diego, which was canceled due to COVID-19. He quickly pivoted to find a positive outcome by donating event materials, food and money to the local community.

He also launched a chapter built on the strength of inclusivity and intellectual curiosity, YPO Pacific West, which has grown to more than 120 members in its first three years.

Over the next year, Watt will focus on expanding invaluable connection points for YPO members, increasing unique learning opportunities, and supporting YPO's member servant leaders, who volunteer their time and expertise to improve all YPO members' experiences.

About YPOYPO is the global leadership community of more than 34,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ypo-elects-raymond-watt-2023-2024-ypo-chairman-301870735.html

