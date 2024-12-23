Cerca nel sito
 
Yutong Bus Delivers 500 Units of the New V6 Van to Latin America

23 dicembre 2024 | 10.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer Yutong Bus (SHA:600066) has delivered 500 units of its recently released V6 (Van 6) vans to Latin America, marking a major milestone of Yutong's strategic roadmap in the Latin American market.

 

"The 500 units of the V6 light commercial vehicle have been gradually deployed across the Latin American market. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the reliable performance of these vehicles with everyone in the future," said Evan Mao, the product manager of Yutong Bus.

The model customized for the Latin American market integrates Yutong Bus's innovative public transportation equipment technologies and advanced manufacturing techniques with full consideration of passenger and driver experience. The V6 vans satisfy the diversified needs of customized passenger transport, business reception, and tourism commuting to create greater value for customers.

The V6 vans have extended the service life significantly with zirconium electrophoretic coating that ensures the body stays free from structural corrosion for 20 years. Yutong Bus has completed the first 20-year anti-corrosion test for the whole vehicle, including under extreme working conditions, the first in the industry.

In addition, V6 vans have completed the industry's first 2-million-kilometer operation test. The reliability testing started in 2023 and has successfully completed 63,000 kilometers of a strengthened road trial, with the whole vehicle structure staying intact and no replacement of durable parts and components.

Yutong has also pioneered a seating design that fixes passenger seat brackets in the beam to meet the 50km/hour dynamic collision strength and damage requirements. The vehicle body is composed of over 55 percent of high-strength steel, and the key components are made of hot-formed, ultra-high-strength steel with a tensile strength of up to 1,500Mpa, which greatly improves the safety level.

The V6's monitoring system is equipped with multiple cameras for front road conditions, driver behavior, and footstep probes to record and store the footage on the road ahead of the vehicle, the driving space, and the gas pedal in real-time. It also brings a stable and smooth driving and riding experience with sufficient width, height, and seat spacing for up to 20 seats configured for flexible modification.

Looking ahead, Yutong Bus will introduce the pure electric coach series to promote technological innovation and service customization in the region.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTNh8IuJXroPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586716/Yutong_Bus_Delivers_500_Units_New_V6_Van_Latin_America.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-delivers-500-units-of-the-new-v6-van-to-latin-america-302338235.html

