circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Yutong Bus Link+ Empowers Fleets with Intelligent Management and Higher Operational Efficiency

05 settembre 2025 | 05.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global electric bus manufacturer, has unveiled its next-generation international version of its Internet of Vehicles (IoV) platform, Link+. A comprehensive upgrade of Vehicle+, Link+ offers a secure, intelligent and efficient one-stop solution for fleet operations to empower fleets to achieve optimized operational efficiency.

From 24/7 monitoring to intelligent management and data-driven services, Yutong Link+ empowers fleets with lifecycle management solutions.

VOY Santiago SpA, a Chilean public transport operator managing 214 Yutong new energy buses, reported significant improvements after adopting Link+. Facing high brake system wear due to Chile's complex roads, VOY utilized Link+'s real-time map monitoring to visualize critical data, slashing vehicle inspection times from 4-5 days to 10 minutes.

In energy management, Link+ enabled a shift from manual oversight to intelligent control. By standardizing air conditioning settings across the fleet—keeping temperatures at 22°C and fan speeds at 50%—VOY improved driver compliance while ensuring passenger comfort. This smart adjustment reduced daily energy consumption by 1,848 kWh. Based on Chile's electricity rate of 127 Chilean pesos per kWh, the operator saves approximately 49.31 million Chilean Pesos annually during peak air conditioning seasons.

Yutong Link+, powered by AI and big data, delivers smart lifecycle management solutions that create sustained value for global customers.

※Yutong strictly complies with the laws and regulations of the countries/regions where it operates and takes effective measures to protect users' privacy and data security. Yutong's Information Security Management System (ISMS) has obtained ISO27001&27701 certifications, and its Vehicle Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) has received EU certification. Dozens of models have passed the R155 model VTA certification for information security.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759165/IMAGE.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759167/VIDEO.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-link-empowers-fleets-with-intelligent-management-and-higher-operational-efficiency-302547398.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN60176 en US ICT ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Mostra Venezia, con 'Film di Stato' il cinema di propaganda diventa potente autodenuncia
Emilio Fede, la figlia Sveva al funerale: "Se fosse qui direbbe grazie a tutti”
Can Yaman annuncia l'arrivo della serie Sandokan su Rai 1
Venezia 82, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ e ‘Duse’: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Putin sfida Zelensky: "Venga a Mosca". Kiev: "Proposta inaccettabile"
Caso Grillo jr, slitta la sentenza: la videonews della nostra inviata
News to go
Regionali, chi deve votare e quando
Mostra Venezia, 'A House of Dynamite' e 'Marc by Sofia': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
News to go
Trasporti, 4-5 settembre primo sciopero del mese
Ucraina, Putin ringrazia Kim per aiuto in guerra - Video
News to go
Scuola, si ricomincia: le date
Venezia 82, 'The Smashing Machine' e 'Portobello': il commento delle nostre inviate - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza