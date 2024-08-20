Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 20:40
comunicato stampa

ZeeQuest launches Navigator: a cutting-edge AI and predictive analytics tool for life transformation

20 agosto 2024 | 20.01
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeQuest, the company behind Navigator, proudly announces the global launch of the Navigator. After eight years of rigorous research, development and live testing, the Navigator is now available to the public, offering a transformative approach to managing life's complexities.

In today's rapidly evolving world, where digitalisation and the complexity of life require customized solutions, the Navigator stands out by taking into account all the important parameters of life. By integrating AI and predictive analytics, this tool guides individuals to overall success by aligning their daily activities with optimal supportive timing and personalized recommendations.

Historically, personal success was often a matter of chance or access to privileged information. ZeeQuest recognised this gap and made it their mission to democratize success by developing a tool that anyone can use to effectively navigate life's challenges. The Navigator's capabilities are the result of groundbreaking research in biochemistry, psychology, cosmology and advanced algorithms.

Following the remarkable success of the initial trials, where over 100,000 trial users experienced significant improvements in their lives, ZeeQuest is excited to introduce the Navigator to a global audience. With pre-registrations from over 90 countries, the demand for this tool is already immense.

Although ZeeQuest faced challenges during the testing phase, including a serious hacker attack, the company overcome these obstacles and ensured the Navigator's robustness. The tool processes an astonishing 5.8 billion trillion data combinations, a task that would take a billion standard computers 184 years to complete, but it does it in just a few seconds.

ZeeQuest CEO Gregor Brajovićsaid: "We are thrilled to present Navigator to the world. This tool is not just about managing life better, it's about changing lives by making success accessible to everyone."

For more information and to join the growing community of Navigator users, visit  www.zeequest.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2485603/ZEEQUEST_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeequest-launches-navigator-a-cutting-edge-ai-and-predictive-analytics-tool-for-life-transformation-302226366.html

