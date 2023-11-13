Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:57
comunicato stampa

Zendure Achieves Breakthrough Integration with Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S, Shelly Plug S, Enhancing Smart Energy Management

13 novembre 2023 | 10.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fast-growing EnergyTech start-up Zendure and IoT specialist Shelly Group have taken a significant step forward in clean energy management. Initially announcing their strategic partnership at IFA in September 2023, they have now successfully integrated four Shelly products - Shelly Pro 3EM, Shelly 3EM, Shelly Plus Plug S, and Shelly Plug S into Zendure's ZEN+ Home Energy Hub.

Real-time monitoring of energy consumption

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub, by Zendure, characterized by its openness, intelligence, and plug-and-play, is a smart energy management ecosystem that puts you in control while delivering sustainability and cost savings. By incorporating Zendure's flagship product, SolarFlow, with  Shelly's smart devices, the system provides automatic safeguards, notifications, remote monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent optimization of energy consumption, contributing to reduced expenses and a sustainable future, all while being cost-effective.

Shelly products establish communication with SolarFlow through a cloud server. The Shelly Plus Plug S and Plug S enable users to dynamically adjust SolarFlow's power output based on the real-time consumption of specified appliances and basic power usage, thereby enhancing the self-consumption of electricity.

The Shelly CT (Pro 3EM & 3EM) interfaces with SolarFlow, monitoring the overall power demand of the line and instantly adapting SolarFlow's power output. This dynamic adjustment not only enhances the self-consumption rate of electricity but also enables AIoT to allocate energy intelligently in real time. Appointment mode is supported with more precise power adjustment (30W below 100W, 1W above 100W), new Basic Load in Smart Matching mode; three-phase electrical interlink support in Smart CT mode. 

Peering into the Future of Energy Management

The collaboration between Zendure and Shelly symbolizes a forward leap into the future of smart home energy management. By combining their unique expertise, they have created a Clean EnergyTech platform that empowers communities and families, offering a glimpse of what's to come in the realm of sustainable living.

For more information about partnership or production inquiries, please visit  zendure.com or  shelly.com.

About Zendure & Shelly

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Shelly is the flagship brand of the European tech company Shelly Group (previously Allterco), which specializes in delivering innovation through designing, producing, and distributing high-quality IoT products.

Contact: Chris Qiuchris.qiu@zendure.com +86-13697796028 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273607/image_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273600/Zendure_DE_GmbH.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-achieves-breakthrough-integration-with-shelly-pro-3em-shelly-3em-shelly-plus-plug-s-shelly-plug-s-enhancing-smart-energy-management-301985899.html



