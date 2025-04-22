Zendure Celebrates Earth Day 2025 with a Commitment to Sustainable Energy Solutions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day 2025, Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy technology, reaffirms its dedication to sustainability with breakthrough energy storage solutions that empower homeowners to lower their carbon footprints and achieve greater energy independence using solar power.

Earth Day, celebrated every April 22, underscores the global importance of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The 2025 theme, "OUR POWER, OUR PLANET," aligns with Zendure's mission to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Zendure's lineup includes balcony power plants and energy storage systems like SolarFlow 2400 AC, SolarFlow 800 Pro, SolarFlow 800, and Hyper 2000, which integrates the ZENKI Home Energy Management System to optimize energy use, cutting energy costs by up to 42% and reducing CO₂ emissions. These solutions store excess solar energy to lower grid dependence and environmental impact. Built for durability and recyclability, they further minimize the ecological footprint.

Zendure's sustainability efforts extend globally. As an official partner of UNESCO's World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025, it continues to develop sustainable energy innovations to bring long-term positive change. Partnering with Ganfeng Lithium enhances lithium battery recycling, cutting ecological impact.

"Every Earth Day reminds us that choices made by individuals, companies, and communities shape our world," says Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "Small, deliberate shifts, adopting solar energy, can yield profound change. We are committed to delivering affordable, smart energy solutions that boost efficiency, reduce emissions, and safeguard our planet. As an official partner of UNESCO's World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025, we invite everyone to join us on the journey to a greener future."

In celebration of Earth Day, Zendure offers special discounts on its official website and Amazon:

About Zendure Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy technology based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

