Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 00:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ZERO LATENCY VR ENTERS A NEW ERA WITH 100 VENUES WORLDWIDE AND 4 MILLION PLAYERS PUSHING THE LIMITS OF REALITY

18 settembre 2024 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Unleash your inner hero at the world's leading free-roam VR destinations, now in 26 countries.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, has hit a monumental milestone - 100 venues spanning the globe, with over 4 million heart-pounding VR adventures under its belt.

From its humble beginnings in Melbourne, Australia, to becoming the world's largest free-roam VR network, Zero Latency is redefining the boundaries of reality. Since 2015, Zero Latency has been transporting players into jaw-dropping worlds where they can battle hordes of zombies, outwit futuristic robots, solve mind-bending puzzles, and conquer unimaginable realms - all with the freedom to move, explore, and dominate like never before.

"We are beyond thrilled to reach this incredible milestone," said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency. "What started as an innovative idea a decade ago has evolved into an extraordinary global phenomenon. Players everywhere are discovering the unparalleled thrill and camaraderie that our games deliver. And this is just the beginning; we're on a mission to keep pushing the envelope and bringing next-level experiences to even more players worldwide."

Zero Latency is gearing up to launch its most ambitious experience yet: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax. This groundbreaking adventure will plunge players into the most expansive and intricately detailed VR universe ever crafted. And with the unveiling of our new 6-player arena, even more venues around the world can add the mind-blowing excitement of Zero Latency to their entertainment lineup.

Zero Latency is on fire with blockbuster hits like Far Cry VR and Outbreak, catapulting them to impressive financial heights. The overwhelming demand for these immersive adventures has supercharged their growth, fueling an ambitious expansion plan. With a wave of new venues set to launch in the next 12-24 months and the highly anticipated Space Marine VR about to drop, Zero Latency is all in on game development and rapid progression.

Don't miss your chance to dive into the ultimate VR experience. Find your nearest Zero Latency location and secure your ticket today at https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now. The adventure of a lifetime awaits!

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY VR:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & ASSETS:

Instagram and  TikTok: @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Assets can be found here.

Press Contact:

Luke MitchellPR & Communications Manager+61 (0) 413614412luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYrit_eZ2fIPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506092/Zero_Latency_Hero_2__1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-latency-vr-enters-a-new-era-with-100-venues-worldwide-and-4-million-players-pushing-the-limits-of-reality-302250183.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07010 en US ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza zero latency VR ENTERS VR latency latenza di rete
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza