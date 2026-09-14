Zerova to bring its MCS dispenser to Europe at IAA Transportation 2026

New MCS dispenser targets electrification of heavy-duty trucks and buses, debuting for the European market in Hanover

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova, a global leader in the design and production of cutting-edge DC charging solutions, launches its MCS dispenser in Europe at the IAA, a fleet-satellite DC charging solution purpose-built for the electrification of heavy-duty trucks and buses. The debut comes as European fleet operators accelerate the shift to megawatt-class charging for long-haul and depot-based commercial vehicles.

Built on Zerova's proven DO360 and DZ480 power cabinet architecture, the MCS dispenser is a fleet satellite charging unit delivering up to 1,440kW and 1,500A of liquid-cooled output current per unit, with output voltage spanning 150–950Vdc (DO360) and 200–950Vdc (DZ480). The platform is designed to scale as adoption of the CharIN Megawatt Charging System standard grows across Europe's freight and transit networks, following the publication of the IEC TS 63379 connector specification earlier this year.

Purpose-Built for Fleet Depots and Highway Corridors

The MCS dispenser is engineered for the demands of commercial fleet charging, offering a liquid-cooled 5m or 7m cable with MCS and CCS2 connector compatibility, a 10.4-inch IK8-rated touchscreen, and flexible user authentication via RFID, QR code, Plug & Charge, and optional credit card payment through payment terminals. The system supports OCPP 1.6J and OCPP 2.0.1 for seamless integration with charge point operator backends. The dispenser is designed to meet CE requirements, including IEC 61851-1 and IEC 61851-23, for deployment across the EU and EEA.

"European fleet operators need charging infrastructure that matches the pace of truck and bus electrification. Our MCS dispenser brings Zerova's DC charging expertise to the megawatt class, giving operators a fleet satellite charging platform built to grow alongside the MCS standard as it matures across Europe." said Judy Hung, Business Operations Director, Zerova.

Meeting Europe's Truck Electrification Moment

Heavy-duty transport is one of the fastest-moving fronts in the region's electrification push, with truck OEMs and charge point operators racing to stand up megawatt-capable corridors along major freight routes. The MCS dispenser positions Zerova to support this shift directly, extending the company's depot and fleet charging experience — already deployed at scale across UK and European bus and coach operations — into the megawatt segment for trucks and long-haul coaches.

"This launch reflects where the market is heading. Depot operators and logistics fleets across Europe are asking for megawatt-class charging they can deploy today and expand tomorrow, and that's exactly what our MCS dispenser delivers." said Brian Huang, Managing Director UK, Zerova.

Zerova at IAA Transportation 2026

Zerova will showcase the MCS Megawatt Dispenser alongside its broader DC charging portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026, taking place September 15–20 at the Hanover exhibition grounds (press day, September 14). Attendees can visit Zerova at booth C20, Hall 13, to see the MCS Megawatt Dispenser and speak with the team about upcoming European deployments.

About Zerova

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence and more than a decade of EV charging, Zerova offers a comprehensive range of DC chargers ranging from 30kW to megawatt solutions – serving diverse sectors such as fleets, depots, mining, constructions, utilities, CPOs, hospitality, retail and service stations. For more information about Zerova's EV charging solutions and service network, visit www.zerovatech.com

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