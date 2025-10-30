circle x black
ZOE Energy Group Accelerates European Localization Strategy with New Factory, Upgraded Business Model, and Major Order Signings During Immersive Partner Summit

30 ottobre 2025
SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOE Energy Group successfully concluded a dedicated four-day HQ visit and exchange program for its European partners, marking significant strides in its European localization strategy, channel model upgrade, and order acquisitions.

The program was designed to provide European delegates with a comprehensive, ground-level view of ZOE Energy's end-to-end capabilities. The itinerary featured tours of ZOE Energy's flagship facilities:

The summit reached its pinnacle with the "ZOE Night – Navigating the Future" gala dinner. This prestigious event served as the platform for a cascade of major announcements that mark a new chapter in ZOE Energy's European expansion:

"This successful partner summit is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to the European market," said Mr. Jason Huang, the Chairman of ZOE Energy Group. "By bringing our partners to our centers of excellence and demonstrating our full-stack capabilities, we have built a stronger foundation of trust and shared ambition."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoe-energy-group-accelerates-european-localization-strategy-with-new-factory-upgraded-business-model-and-major-order-signings-during-immersive-partner-summit-302599622.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

