Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:42 Antitrust, al via attività verifica su taxi: da tempi attesa a uso Pos

11:35 Ascolti tv, 'Temptation Island' chiude col botto

11:30 Paso Adelante arriva su Netflix, tutti gli episodi disponibili da oggi 1 agosto: cast e trama

11:01 Infortuni sul lavoro, con caldo estremo +15%: 10 consigli per limitare pericolo

10:31 Kane al Bayern Monaco, 100 milioni sul piatto

10:11 Australia, maestro d'asilo accusato di abusi su 91 bambine

10:05 Pnrr, Fitto: "Ai sindaci dico che non ci sarà interruzione interventi"

09:51 Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso, ultime notizie per il 2023: le nuove misure

09:40 Taiwan, Cina protesta con Usa per consegna armi: "Seria minaccia alla pace"

09:19 Prezzi carburanti oggi, lieve aumento per benzina e diesel

09:02 Ragusa, recuperato corpo ragazzo annegato a Scoglitti

08:59 Meteo oggi, agosto inizia con sole e caldo: da giovedì cambia tutto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PRADA UNVEILS NEW SKIN AND COLOR COLLECTIONS WITH "RETHINKING BEAUTY" CAMPAIGN

01 agosto 2023 | 09.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prada announces the worldwide launch of Prada Skin and Prada Color, debuting with the "Rethinking Beauty" campaign. The collection reimagines existing definitions and expectations to open new perspectives and possibilities of beauty. Unmistakably Prada in its intention and execution, the new Skin & Color collection offers a universal yet personalized beauty experience.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9190351-prada-new-skin-color-collection-rethinking-beauty-campaign/

Prada rethinks skin through the lens of adaptation. Harnessing the power of adaptive skin technology, the Augmented Skin range empowers the skin's inherent resilience to renew, regenerate, and reinforce itself. Prada Color rethinks self-reinvention as the new self-expression, showcasing an eclectic curation of colors and textures that are mindfully drawn from the brand's vision and inspiration. Realized in tandem, the respective skincare and makeup collections reconcile minimalism and maximalism; sophistication and playfulness; simplicity and versatility, drawing from both heritage and technology for formulas and packaging that bring luxury and responsibility into harmonious conversation.

At the heart of the campaign lie enigmatic codes that encapsulate Prada's DNA and philosophy. Coding, an embodiment of technological prowess and process behind each product, weaves its omnipresent threads throughout the campaign. Light, an ethereal symbol of performance, frames every product as it transcends the coding and inverts shadows to conjure luminous halos. Guided by the iconic Prada Green and Prada Triangle, the campaign comes together to embrace a hyper-tech metamorphosis of heritage and innovation. The new campaign emerges as a visionary collaboration across an eclectic spectrum of creatives, bridging the physical and digital.

The Rethinking Beauty campaign launches worldwide across print, digital, and outdoor media from August 1st. Prada extends an intriguing invitation to rethink beauty, with creative experimentation and playful exploration that is unconventional and ever-evolving.

Photographer & Director - Tim ElkaimDirector of Photography - Benoit Delhomme3D Studio - Tomorrow BureauGlobal Creative Makeup Artist - Lynsey AlexanderGlobal Creative E-Makeup Artist - Inès AlphaModels - Lucas El Bali, Selena Forrest, Dara Gueye, Greta Hofer, Chenyin Qi, Guinevere van Seenus

Mickael Rouxmickael.roux@loreal.com

Prada Rethinking Beauty Campaign vision movie

Video - https://youtu.be/X_rAqtGQqIELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878939/Prada_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prada-unveils-new-skin-and-color-collections-with-rethinking-beauty-campaign-301890074.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
new Skin & Color bauletto beauty possibilities of beauty
Vedi anche
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Pil Italia, Istat: "Cala dello 0,3% nel secondo trimestre"
News to go
Bollette, 4 milioni di italiani vittime di truffe
News to go
Carburanti, dall'1 agosto gestori esporranno prezzo medio
News to go
Niger, Consiglio Difesa: "Non tollereremo attacchi contro nostri interessi economici"
News to go
Caldo, alla calotta antartica manca pezzo grande come l'Argentina
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso, manifestazioni e sit-in diverse città
News to go
Incendi, emergenza in Europa: inquinano come 10 milioni di auto
News to go
Consumatori e imprese, ultimi dati Istat su fiducia
News to go
Estate 2023, vacanze finite per 15,6 milioni di italiani
News to go
Stop al pesce fresco a tavola per l’avvio del fermo pesca
News to go
Russia, attacco di droni a Mosca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza