Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

RoboUP Introduces the Genesis of Rhino 1 Robot Mower: Strength, Resilience, and Evolution in Design

26 gennaio 2024 | 14.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a leading innovator in robotic lawncare solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Rhino 1, a groundbreaking robot mower designed to revolutionize lawn maintenance. The Rhino robot mower is the result of extensive user feedback and innovative advancements in design and functionality.

Origins Driven by User Needs

Rhino 1's journey begins with our commitment to meeting user needs. Developed in response to valuable insights from our user community, Rhino 1 reflects a powerful blend of adaptability and superior mowing performance. The product's naming process commenced in March 2023 and unfolded over six months, encapsulating the spirit of Rhino in every feature.

A Name That Stands Out

The decision-making process involved exploring various name directions, including Guardian, Leo, Leopard, i-Mower, and Autonav. Ultimately, Rhino emerged as the standout choice, embodying strength, agility, and a friendly spirit. Rhino is more than a name; it's a statement, symbolizing the robust and reliable companion that users can trust.

Rhino's Spirit in Design and Functionality

Rhino 1 boasts a car-like exterior, not just a shell but a shield built to withstand the elements, ensuring resilience in any weather. With AWD agile maneuvering, Rhino 1 effortlessly navigates landscapes, providing unmatched precision in every mow. The cutting disc, mirroring the precision of a rhino's horn, ensures a meticulously trimmed lawn.

Tailored Solutions for Diverse User Requirements

User feedback has been the cornerstone of our innovation. Addressing diverse garden needs, Rhino 1 caters to users with complex terrains, offering a robust driving system and mowing capabilities to conquer slopes, rugged terrains, and uneven landscapes. For users with expansive lawns, Rhino 1 boasts a larger battery and fast-charging features, eliminating downtime and enhancing efficiency. The intuitive app, designed for users with multiple lawn zones, facilitates easy scheduling and customization for different zones, providing a seamless user experience.

Please visit RoboUP official website https://www.iroboup.com/ for the latest updated information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327607/RoboUP.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboup-introduces-the-genesis-of-rhino-1-robot-mower-strength-resilience-and-evolution-in-design-302045685.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Economia_E_Finanza Rhino robot automa RoboUP Introduces robot
Vedi anche
News to go
Intervento alla prostata per Carlo III, re ricoverato a Londra
News to go
Missioni internazionali, ok a ddl in Cdm
News to go
India, visita di Macron: oggi vede premier Modi
News to go
Sinner in finale all'Australian Open, Djokovic battuto in 4 set
News to go
Incentivi auto, ultime news
News to go
Cortei pro Palestina, la circolare inviata ai questori
News to go
Recensioni online, Santanchè chiede intervento del Governo
News to go
Giappone sulla Luna con la sonda Slim, atterraggio più preciso della storia
News to go
Bce lascia tassi d'interesse invariati
News to go
Cdm, via libera a ddl sulla beneficenza: obblighi e multe nella norma
News to go
Scoperte 140 imprese fantasma, frode al fisco miliardaria
News to go
Dagli anziani alle elezioni, i provvedimenti approvati in Cdm


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza