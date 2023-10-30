Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:11 Halloween con vento e piogge, ecco dove colpirà il vortice: le previsioni meteo

09:02 Benzina e diesel, prezzi oggi in Italia in netto calo

08:43 Messico, sale a 48 morti bilancio uragano Otis

08:23 Hamas, 50 leader uccisi da Israele: ecco chi sono

07:46 Terremoto tra Reggio Emilia e Modena, scossa di magnitudo 3.4

07:35 Israele, notte di attacchi su Gaza: uccisi decine di miliziani di Hamas

07:21 Maltempo Liguria, forti venti e pioggia intensa nel centro Levante

00:44 Israele, mini-attacchi nella Striscia di Gaza: ok Usa alla strategia

00:17 Fedez, appello al governo: "Taglio bonus psicologo è sputo in faccia alle famiglie" - Video

23:36 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen vince davanti a Hamilton e Leclerc

23:28 Fedez a Che tempo che fa: "Non mi aspettavo di rischiare la vita di nuovo"

23:13 Sanremo, Fabio Fazio candida Fedez e Fiorello: la risposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

88th CMEF Unveils Cutting-Edge Medical Breakthroughs in Shenzhen, Unleashing the Latest Medical Technologies and Solutions

29 ottobre 2023 | 06.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) officially kicks off on October 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The four-day tradeshow will feature over 10,000 products brought by over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

The CMEF has always been a key international platform for global medical equipment enterprises to showcase their innovative strength. The 88th CMEF is a comprehensive trade show covering the entire industry chain, where exhibitors demonstrate the latest technologies, products, and applications integrating innovations, new trends and real-life scenarios:

According to industry analysis, in 2022, the scale of China's medical equipment industry reached 957.34 billion yuan and it is projected this growth will continue. With the industry upgrading achieved through technological development of the medical industry, China's medical equipment industry is expected to maintain high growth, projecting to reach a market scale of 105.64 billion yuan in 2023.

In the meantime, statistics from the World Bank have shown that the life expectancy in China reached 77.1 years in 2020 with a rising trend. The continuous improvement of life expectancy and disposable income will lead to the rapid growth of multi-level and diversified demand for health management, and the overall demand for health products and services will also increase dramatically.

CMEF will remain dedicated to the medical equipment industry, keeping abreast of the latest technology, product development, and market trends. In this way, CMEF can facilitate the continued progress of the medical equipment industry worldwide.

CMEF has recently revealed the exhibition dates for 2024, raising anticipation for the upcoming events. The 89th CMEF is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from April 11 to 14, while the 90th CMEF will be held in Shenzhen from October 12 to 15.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/88th-cmef-unveils-cutting-edge-medical-breakthroughs-in-shenzhen-unleashing-the-latest-medical-technologies-and-solutions-301970773.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza CMEF Unveils cutting edge Medical Breakthroughs in Shenzhen Oct. 29 officially kicks off Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti
News to go
Casa, diminuiscono le compravendite
News to go
Israele: "Respingiamo richiesta cessate fuoco"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Si fa, in manovra copertura in 10 anni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza