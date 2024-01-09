Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:29
comunicato stampa

Acousia Therapeutics attracts new investor on its path to make hearing loss a treatable disease

09 gennaio 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acousia Therapeutics GmbH, a clinical-stage biotech company developing drug candidates against acute and chronic forms of hearing loss, proudly announces Esperante Ventures as the latest addition to its esteemed group of investors. The infusion of fresh capital is set to boost the progress of Acousia's Kv7.4 activator programs, with a focus on advancing the ongoing clinical development of ACOU085.

ACOU085 is a proprietary, small-molecule, etiology-agnostic otoprotective drug candidate, which recently entered Phase 2 clinical testing for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss and sensory hair cell death in cancer patients. The significant otoprotective potential of ACOU085 is broadly supported by results from a number of preclinical studies in relevant models. Sustained target exposure by ACOU085 in the cochlea is achieved through local application of a novel, proprietary slow-release gel formulation using standard transtympanic injection.

Tim Boelke, CEO of Acousia Therapeutics, said, "Adding Esperante Ventures with their existing position in inner ear therapeutics to our investor syndicate – amidst a challenging macro-economic environment and despite recent drawbacks in competing hearing loss drug development programs – is a testament to the confidence in our unique and proprietary Kv7.4 activator approach. Our lead candidate ACOU085, currently in Clinical Phase 2, aims to set a new standard for treating acute and subacute forms of hearing loss." 

Dean Slagel, Managing Director of Esperante Ventures, said "We are excited to invest in Acousia's novel and compelling approach to treating the significant unmet indication of chemotherapy-induced hearing loss, supported by its excellent leadership, robust data and experienced investors."

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification of small molecules for the effective prevention and treatment of different hearing loss etiologies. Acousia is focused on the development of proprietary drug candidates, which are designed to affect the sensory outer hair cells (OHC) in the cochlea of the inner ear. The unique dual mode of action of its small-molecule Kv7.4 activators combines acute functional OHC enhancement and sustained OHC protection aim to both enhance and preserve a patient's natural hearing. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for both local and systemic administration.

Contact

Tim Boelke, M.D.boelke@acousia.com www.acousia. com

About Esperante Ventures

Esperante is a corporate venture capital company and part of a family-controlled global life science group. Its leadership is experienced in the management of life science companies with an emphasis on the development and commercialisation of prescription pharmaceuticals. Its investment focus is mainly from Phase 2 clinical development onwards with a geographical focus in Europe and North America.

Further information is available at www.esperante.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acousia-therapeutics-attracts-new-investor-on-its-path-to-make-hearing-loss-a-treatable-disease-302028581.html

