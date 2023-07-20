Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:00 Caldo record, governo valuta smart working d'emergenza

16:51 Russia, procura chiede 20 anni di carcere per Navalny

16:26 Blanco stasera in concerto a San Siro: anticipazioni show e scaletta

16:14 Pnrr, c'è l'accordo. Governo: "Tutti i 35 miliardi terza e quarta rata entro il 2023"

15:54 Innovazione, startup e Pmi in Ict continuano a crescere, 11.253 imprese (+0,12%)

15:34 Incidente sul lavoro nel Leccese, operaio muore schiacciato da camion

14:36 Enna, spara e uccide l'ex moglie per strada: 70enne sotto interrogatorio

14:07 Ucraina, Usa: "Russia potrebbe prendere di mira navi civili nel Mar Nero"

13:41 Massimo Mauro colto da infarto, operato d'urgenza sta bene

13:19 Concorso Lilt, volevano truccarlo: indagati per tentato abuso d'ufficio

13:12 F1 2023, Gp Ungheria: qualifiche, orari gara in tv su Sky e Tv8

13:01 Maneskin in concerto oggi e domani a Roma, scaletta e come raggiungere l'Olimpico

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adria Dental Group expands to Slavonia: CEE's biggest dental group invests in Dragaš Dental Design

20 luglio 2023 | 17.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZAGREB, Croatia, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adria Dental Group (ADG), the biggest dental medicine group in Croatia and the CEE, continues with the growth and development of the Croatian dental market by new investment in the biggest dental clinic in Slavonia, Dragaš Dental Design.

The Čepin-based Dragaš Dental Design is market leader in Slavonia region, with four moderndental offices and a dental laboratory. Dragaš Dental Design has 27 employees. Following the investment in Zadar-based Dentex in May, this is the latest investment by Adria Dental Group in the Croatian dental market. Adria Dental Group is determined to secure top-quality dental services in the Adria region.

"We saw this investment as a major opportunity for our further growth and development. Being  part of the group that combines the knowhow, latest cutting-edge technology, and standardized service across its clinics is an important step forward for our team and for our clinic. We are pleased that ADG has recognized  our expertise and our dedication. We have strived towards further strengthening of our market position and cooperating with the biggest professionals in the industry, and with joining ADG we  have achieved that," said the founders of Dragaš Dental Design, Matea Penavić Dragaš, DMD and Zoran Dragaš, DMD.

Adria Dental Group has grown into a network of nine clinics, seven dental laboratories, and 95 cutting-edge dental practices with 527 employees.

"Dragaš Dental Design boasts a team of top dental medicine practitioners with an individualized approach to each and every patient. This very approach, coupled with their digitalized laboratory and cutting-edge technology, is why we recognized them as fitting long-term partners. ADG is a center of excellence in this part of Europe with the goal to keep growing and investing in the region's dental medicine and to provide our patients with an even better-quality and more comprehensive service," added Gordan Muškić, President of the Management Board at Adria Dental Group. 

Adria Dental Group comprises Arena Dental, Salona Dental, Rident, Dentum, Fiziodent, Dentex, and Dragaš Dental Design, which treat more than 60,000 patients and successfully perform over 230,000 procedures across their clinics and laboratories annually, posting a total annual revenue of more than EUR 40 million.

Provectus Capital Partners (PCP), a Zagreb-based investment company, has established the largest private equity fund in the Adria region that is the owner of Adria Dental Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158518/Dragas_Dental_Design.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adria-dental-group-expands-to-slavonia-cees-biggest-dental-group-invests-in-draga-dental-design-301882255.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza biggest dental medicine group in Croatia new investment CEE's biggest dental investment in the biggest dental clinic
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
News to go
Patrick Zaki atteso in Italia
News to go
Auto, mercato corre in Europa: +17,6% nel primo semestre 2023
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
News to go
Germania e caldo, governo pensa seriamente di introdurre la siesta
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza