Affidea Group appoints Frans van Houten, Former CEO of Philips, as a new Supervisory Board member

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea Group, the leading pan-European provider of integrated healthcare including advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and Centres of Excellence, today announces the appointment of Frans van Houten as a non-executive Supervisory Board Member. A recognised visionary in healthcare innovation and technology sectors, Frans van Houten will leverage his leadership skills and insights to significantly enhance Affidea's aspirations for growth and digital innovation.

Frans van Houten spent nearly 30 years at Royal Philips and is highly regarded for his strategic insights. In his role as CEO, he transformed the organisation from a diversified conglomerate into a focused health technology solutions company. This transformation doubled Philips' organic growth and profitability. Additionally, Frans van Houten currently serves on Novartis' Board of Directors, contributing to one of the world's foremost pharmaceutical companies, and also advises the private equity sector.

Frans van Houten stated: "Affidea stands as a fast-growth European healthcare champion renowned for its innovative spirit—a spirit I am thrilled to support. The company's longstanding dedication to enhancing every aspect of the care pathway and improving patient outcomes through technological innovation resonates with my own. My commitment is to the seamless integration of cutting-edge, patient-centric solutions that promise quality, personalised and efficient healthcare experiences throughout the care continuum. I look forward to collaborating with the Supervisory Board and management team to unlock Affidea's complete growth potential."

Michal Chalaczkiewicz, Chairman of Affidea's Supervisory Board and Investment Partner at GBL, added: "We are delighted to welcome Frans van Houten to Affidea's Supervisory Board, joining the other distinguished members. His appointment represents a significant addition, embodying GBL's commitment as a shareholder in Affidea. We are looking forward to working alongside Frans and leveraging his expertise as we build the future path of this exciting journey together with the teams at Affidea and GBL".

Guy Blomfield, CEO of Affidea Group and Chairman of the Management Board, stated: "We warmly welcome Frans to our Supervisory Board. His expertise in pioneering innovative, connected and patient-focused solutions will be relevant to Affidea's strategic growth plans. His track record in digital transformations is particularly important. The company will benefit from his experience in standardising and optimising processes and data management, leading to optimal care pathways and, progressively, the adoption of AI solutions."

Fran van Houten's expertise in healthcare innovation and advanced technologies is in harmony with Affidea's ambitions to develop connected, patient-centric solutions, including telehealth services and wearable technologies, aimed at enriching the entire care pathway. This strategic direction will enable the company's medical professionals to access and respond to patients' needs remotely, thus enhancing healthcare outcomes.

Frans van Houten joins the Supervisory Board alongside Affidea management, GBL representatives and Dimitris Moulavasilis who joined as a non-executive Director in 2022. Dimitris Moulavasilis is the current CEO of Diaverum and former CEO of Affidea.

Affidea is majority owned by GBL (Groupe Bruxelles Lambert), an established investment holding company committed to strong governance and leadership across its portfolio of businesses. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

About Affidea Group

Affidea Group is Europe's leading integrated healthcare provider, including advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services, and Centres of Excellence in orthopaedics and cancer care. Founded in 1991, the company operates more than 340 medical centres in 15 countries, serving over 13 million patients annually. Due to its high standards in patient safety, Affidea is the most awarded provider of medical imaging services in Europe. More than 90% of the award-winning centres with 5 stars on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars, accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, are Affidea centres.

