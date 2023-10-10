Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:12 Manovra 2024, Schillaci: "Più risorse per lotta a liste d'attesa e controlli a tappeto"

10:12 Carburante, i prezzi di benzina e diesel oggi 10 ottobre in Italia

09:03 Sinner - Shelton oggi, Atp Shanghai: orario, come vederla in tv e streaming

09:01 Roma, maxi operazione antidroga a Tor Bella Monaca

08:28 Israele, 200 italiani rientrano: voli atterrano a Pratica di Mare

08:11 Morto il giornalista Ettore Mo, aveva 91 anni

07:50 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa

07:32 Israele, suonano sirene nel Sud: "Valico Rafah con Egitto è chiuso"

00:19 Israele assedia Gaza, Netanyahu: "È solo l'inizio". 900 morti in attacco Hamas

22:43 Berlusconi, spunta nuovo testamento: "È stato firmato in Colombia"

22:22 La previsione dell'esperto ad agosto: "Ci sarà attacco record contro Israele e poi guerra"

22:02 Israele, Ue annuncia 'revisione' programma aiuti a palestinesi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alimentiv and Satisfai Health Announce Commercial Availability of Highly Innovative AI-Powered Scoring Tool for the Assessment of Ulcerative Colitis in Stage I through IV Clinical Trials

10 ottobre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv, a global contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, central image management, precision medicine, and real-world evidence services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and Satisfai Health, a Vancouver-based software company focused on the application of artificial intelligence to gastrointestinal disease assessment, are announcing the commercial availability of Satisfai Health's Certai product as an automated, AI-powered solution for the secondary analysis of endoscopic video in Phase I through IV IBD clinical trials. Certai will be exclusively available to Alimentiv's sponsor clients and will provide advanced data insights alongside Alimentiv's central reading services.

Certai was developed using a comprehensive global dataset of anonymized IBD colonoscopy videos, with data labeling and clinical oversight from the globally leading experts on the assessment and scoring of IBD within clinical trials. "Using Certai is like having the world's leading IBD experts on your shoulder," said Dr. Michael Byrne, CEO, Satisfai Health. Dr. Remo Pannacione, a leading global expert in the development of therapies for IBD, further commented that "the standardization of disease scoring by AI brings us an entirely new level of insight that can make a real difference to how we control and analyze data, ultimately powering better outcomes across the board."

Certai will be made available in Alimentiv's multi-modal imaging platform, Notō, offering a unique end-to-end solution supporting image review and centralized scoring. "The technical integration of Satisfai's products into Alimentiv's software provides a foundation for the future advanced capabilities in digital biomarker identification, precision medicine, and companion diagnostics. We are very excited to bring these advancements in digital analysis into our portfolio," said Jeff Smith, CEO, Alimentiv.  In securing these exciting new technologies for sponsor client use, Alimentiv will continue to lead the industry with more detailed, accurate analysis, highly competitive trial costs, and faster timelines. Certai is not a medical device and is not used by healthcare professionals for clinical decision-making or for the provision of patient care.

About Satisfai Health:Satisfai Health is a leading medical software company specializing in the application of Artificial Intelligence technology to the assessment of gastrointestinal diseases. Satisfai's medical image analysis, clinical decision support, and precision medicine tools are used to improve disease assessment and measurement in clinical settings as well as for the evaluation of patient data in clinical trials. Satisfai's core capabilities are centered on the endoscopic assessment of Upper GI diseases (Barrett's Esophagus) and lower GI diseases (Colorectal Cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Disease), as well as novel applications of Artificial Intelligence to Intestinal Ultrasound. Satisfai Health has employed advanced digital technology to develop detailed and discrete scoring models for IBD within the scope and parameters of globally recognized scoring methodologies. For more information, visit: www.satisfai.health.

About Alimentiv:Alimentiv is a global gastroenterology-focused contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, central image management, precision medicine, and real-world evidence services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Alimentiv employs more than 500 people across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The organization's unique model combines the efforts of internationally recognized academic researchers and operational experts to offer integrated solutions to customers. Over the past 20 years, Alimentiv has become a recognized expert in clinical trial design, central image management solutions, outcome measure development, and precision medicine for drug development in GI. Today, Alimentiv provides services in more than 50 countries worldwide, collaborates with leading universities and academic institutions across the globe, and works with many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to bring new and improved treatment options to patients. Alimentiv is committed to investment in medical research and development, focusing on identifying barriers to drug development and pursuing solutions that advance GI research. The research findings are operationalized into an efficient clinical trial methodology for clients that aligns with emerging regulatory standards. In collaboration with leading experts, Alimentiv has pioneered the development, validation, and standardization of outcome measures and technology, shaping the evolving clinical trial landscape for multiple indications and providing meaningful long-term consequences for patients, their treatment, and society. For more information, visit: www.alimentiv. com

Alimentiv, Inc., Contact: Fern Livingstone, Tel: 519.639.3205, Email:  fern.livingstone@alimentiv.com; Satisfai Health, Contact: Russell Cabeliza, Tel: 204.297.6803, russell@satisfai.health

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240437/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_and_Satisfai_Health_Announce_Commercial.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240438/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_and_Satisfai_Health_Announce_Commercial.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alimentiv-and-satisfai-health-announce-commercial-availability-of-highly-innovative-ai-powered-scoring-tool-for-the-assessment-of-ulcerative-colitis-in-stage-i-through-iv-clinical-trials-301949479.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia global contract research organization Clinical trials trial trials
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
News to go
Case a 1 euro a Taranto, avviato terzo bando di vendita
News to go
Criminalità, furti e rapine di strada tornano a salire
News to go
Pnrr, versata terza rata all'Italia
News to go
Dybala e l'infortunio, ultime news
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
News to go
Amburgo, ripreso traffico aereo dopo minaccia su volo da Teheran
News to go
Zelensky sente Netanyahu: "Solidarietà dell'Ucraina a Israele"
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
News to go
Vajont, Mattarella: "La Repubblica non ha dimenticato"
News to go
Rubò risparmi a pensionati, confiscati oltre 170mila euro a dipendente società
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza